Amen Thompson Praised By 4-Time All-Star After Blocking Wembanyama

The Houston Rockets are currently at the top of the Western Conference standings with a 3-0 record. The toughest victory of their early run came against the reigning conference champion San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets took a 114-110 win over San Antonio, and there were 14 lead changes throughout the closely contested match. The final result came down to a highlight play made by one of Houston’s top defenders.

During the final moments of the game, needing two points for a tie, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama attempted a shot from inside the paint. However, Amen Thompson blocked the shot and secured a victory for Houston.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Golden State Warriors forward and four-time All-Star Draymond Green praised Thompson’s game-winning block.

“The fact that Amen is athletic enough, at his size and at the position that he plays, to jump up there with Wemby and get a block at the rim for the game is absolutely insane. It’s the reason that he’s a first-team All-Defense-caliber defender every year, just making plays like that. I’d be willing to bet that has never happened to Wemby before in his life.”

Wembanyama is listed at seven-foot-four and has a wingspan of eight feet. He had scored 25 points in the match before coming up short in the final seconds.

Defensive Mindset

This season, Thompson is averaging 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Although the sample size is relatively small, the 23-year-old is at a career-high rebounding average for the time being.

Thompson has finished in the top 10 for Defensive Player of the Year voting for two consecutive years, having missed out on the recognition only as a rookie. He also earned an All-Defensive First Team selection in 2025.

Last month, Thompson signed a five-year, $208 million rookie-scale contract extension with the Rockets. Based on his progression, there are high hopes for the former No. 4 overall draft selection to break through as a franchise star.

While it is not a prerequisite to be an elite performer, one area of improvement for Thompson is three-point shooting. His career average is approximately 22% from deep range.

Overall, Thompson fits into his archetype as a multipositional, high-energy defender. His recent block over Wembanyama was pivotal to taking down a Western Conference juggernaut, and the upsides continue to show for the Rockets.

The Rockets’ next game is scheduled for Monday, October 26, against the Altanta Hawks.