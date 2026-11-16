How to Watch Houston Rockets-Miami Heat: Injuries, Betting Lines, Starters, Storylines

Following a comfortable 147-119 rout of the Washington Wizards to open a four-game road trip, the Houston Rockets continue their longest swing away from home to date with their annual stop in Miami. The Rockets come off their highest-scoring output since scoring 148 against in Phoenix in 2025, a performance that ranks 13th all-time in team history.

Houston finished with 40 assists, a number they’ve only ever eclipsed three times. Shooting nearly 58 percent in D.C., the Rockets picked up their 11th win to continue with a top-five record in the NBA through five games. They’ll be looking to win on the second night of a back-to-back for the third time, having won in Atlanta (Oct. 24) after defeating the Spurs in Austin and besting OKC a week later on Halloween following a win in Dallas.

The Heat, like the Rockets, have won four straight, climbing over .500 for the first time. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out eight assists in Saturday’s 137-117 win over Detroit. During Miami’s win streak, he’s shot 54-for-81 from the field (66.7 percent), shot 3-for-7 on 3-pointers and has averaged 32.5 points and 12 rebounds. Victories over the Cavs and Pistons have evened the Heat’s record at Kaseya Center at 3-3.

The Heat lead the Rockets in the all-time series 43-35, splitting the matchups in each of the last two regular-seasons. Houston has won two of three on the heels of a nine-game win streak Miami embarked upon from Feb. 11, 2001-Dec. 29, 2004. The Rockets ended that run before it hit double-digits at Kaseya Center on March 21, 2025, but lost there on Feb. 28, 115-105 behind 32 points and eight assists from Durant. Miami won the most recent encounter, 123-122 on March 21, behind 32 points and 21 rebounds from Bam Adebayo.

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 16, 7:40 p.m. ET, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), WPLG (Miami)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), WQAM (Miami)

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Fred VanVleet

G Amen Thompson

HEAT

F Myron Gardner

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Bam Adebayo

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

G Amen Thompson: Questionable, Left Knee Soreness

G Marcus Smart: Out, League Suspension

C Steven Adams: Out, Left Lower Leg Injury Management

C Clint Capela: Out, Right Ankle Sprain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

HEAT

G Klay Thompson: Available, Left Ankle Sprain

F/G Pelle Larsson: Doubtful, Illness

F Nikola Jokic: Questionable, Illness

C Vladislav Goldin: Out, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -2.5 (-106), Heat +2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Rockets -130, Wizards +110

Total points scored: 231.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"Double big, solid. You know, they play a lot of big, but I do feel our small ball or traditional one-big was much quicker and with the pace, and that’s what kind of blew it open. He (Amen Thompson) did have the ball in his hands, obviously, with Fred (VanVleet) out, but I like how he played off the ball. You know, got to spots in the corner, slashed behind it, got out in transition." - Rockets HC Ime Udoka on Houston’s blowout of the Wizards and what worked best