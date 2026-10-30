The Houston Rockets are off to a hot start and are 5-0. I know it’s early but they look like the best team in the NBA. The team has been very impressive and they are getting contributions from all over the roster. The Rockets are finding out ways to win in different ways and that's a sign of a true contender.

Let's take a look at who's trending up and who's trending down through the first five games.

Stock Up: Alperen Sengun

The player that has impressed me the most on the Rockets is Alperen Sengun.

Sengun is averaging around 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 58% from the field and nearly two steals per game. We already knew he was one of the most skilled offensive centers in basketball, but what we're seeing right now looks like another step forward in his development.

The biggest difference for me has been how much more comfortable he looks on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he's always been able to score around the basket and create for his teammates, but his decision-making has been excellent, and he's doing a much better job of recognizing when to attack and when to get others involved.

I thought Sengun was capable of having a monster season, but if he's going to give Houston this type of production while also improving defensively, we're talking about a player who could eventually enter the MVP conversation.

Stock Up: Kevin Durant

Oct 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Nate Ament (15) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At some point, Kevin Durant is supposed to slow down, right? Because at 38 years old, he still looks like one of the most effortless scorers in basketball.

Durant is averaging around 22 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting an absurd 50% from three-point range, and the best part for Houston is that he hasn't needed to carry the offense to put up those numbers.

That's what makes this situation so ideal for him at this stage of his career. Durant doesn't have to take 25 shots every night or spend entire possessions trying to create something out of nothing because the Rockets have Sengun, Amen Thompson and several other players capable of making things happen.

What I've enjoyed watching is how naturally Durant has fit into the offense without disrupting what Houston already had. He's picking his spots, getting to his favorite areas on the floor and making the game look easy, which is something we've watched him do for nearly two decades.

The Rockets didn't bring Durant in to win the scoring title. They brought him in to help win a championship, and if they can keep getting this level of efficiency while managing his workload throughout the season, that's a pretty good formula for success.

Stock Up: Amen Thompson

Oct 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guard Luguentz Dort (0) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amen Thompson is off to a very good start this season and he has been such an impactful player. Through five games, he has been the Rockets third best player and his two-way ability has helped the Rockets get to a 5-0 start.

Thompson is averaging around 18 points and eight rebounds, but I don't think the box score tells the full story of what he brings to Houston.

Thompson is one of the best defenders in the league and there have been stretches where he completely changes the game on that side of the ball. On offense, he has been aggressive and efficient, he’s shooting less three-pointers which I think is a good thing. He needs to continue to attack the basket and grab rebounds and play tough defense every single night.

Stock Down: Reed Sheppard

Oct 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) brings the ball up the court against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s only been five games but Reed Sheppard’s stock is down. I had high expectations for Reed Sheppard and he’s shooting 37% from the field and 28% from deep. It’s still early but his shooting has been disappointing.

Sheppard is averaging around 10.5 points and 4.8 assists which is fine but his shooting must turn around. He has plenty of opportunity to make an impact and I think he will, I’m not overly concerned in this small sample size, especially since the Rockets are winning.

Houston needs players who can consistently knock down open shots especially during the playoffs, and Sheppard should be one of the guys benefiting from playing around All-Stars.

Five games isn't enough to write anybody off, but there's no question Sheppard needs to shoot the ball better.

Stock Down: Marcus Smart

Oct 23, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Marcus Smart (36) warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Putting Marcus Smart in the stock-down category might seem a little unfair considering he's only played two games, but that's also part of the reason he's here.

The Rockets brought Smart in to provide toughness, veteran leadership and another defensive presence in the backcourt, and while I still think he can be a valuable addition, we haven't really had a chance to see what he looks like with this group on a consistent basis.

Smart is the type of player whose value isn't always going to show up in the box score. He can make defensive plays, get under opponents' skin and bring the kind of physicality that becomes especially important in the postseason, which is ultimately why Houston wanted him.