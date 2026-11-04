Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 8:40 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), DAZN (Minnesota)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), WCCO (Minnesota)

VITALS: After a statement win over the Boston Celtics where they held a 5-1 team to 93 points, the Rockets have an opportunity to send another message as the Anthony Edwards-less Timberwolves come through. Holding serve would give Houston an eighth win, which can only be matched by the Philadelphia 76ers if they win in Detroit.

Houston followed a 119-98 rout of Oklahoma City by again holding an opponent to fewer than 100 points. The Rockets will be looking to make the Timberwolves a third victim, which has only happened once under Ime Udoka, back in his first season from Nov. 4-8, 2023. The Rockets have seen Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. put together consistently superb performances to help fuel this brilliant start.

Minnesota opened November with a 112-100 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks behind 32 points from LaMelo Ball. Edwards has been ruled out for as much as a few months after arthroscopic knee surgery, so the Timberwolves will be looking to tread water without him until about Christmas if he’s feeling festive enough to return before ‘27. Edwards had scored 45 or more points twice over the first week of the season, so Ball, Ayo Dosunmu and Jaden McDaniels will be looking to hold down the fort.

Houston owns a lopsided 86-57 edge over the Wolves in career regular-season meetings. The Rockets lost two of three last season, winning at home 110-105 on Jan. 16 before dropping games at Minnesota (110-108, OT) and home in the most recent matchup on April 10. The Wolves won 136-132 as Terrence Shannon scored 23 points off the bench to lead seven double-digit scorers, helping overcome a 41-point, 9-rebound, 7-assist night from Amen Thompson.

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Marcus Smart

G Amen Thompson

TIMBERWOLVES

F Jonathan Kuminga

F Jaden McDaniels

C Rudy Gobert

G LaMelo Ball

G Ayo Dosunmu

INJURY REPORT

TIMBERWOLVES

G/F Anthony Edwards: Out, Right Knee Arthroscopy

G Donte DiVincenzo: Out, Right Achilles Tendon Repair/Surgery

G/F Terrence Shannon Jr.: Questionable, Left Hip Contusion

ROCKETS

C Steven Adams: Out, Right Soleus Strain

C Clint Capela: Questionable, Right Ankle Sprain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -7.5 (-108) Timberwolves +7.5 (-111)

Moneyline: Rockets -288, Timberwolves +235

Total points scored: 220.5 (Over -109, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"It is a fine line because if someone wants to take you out, they’ll take you out. But we want (Kevin) to be aggressive, getting the ball, getting his shots and I got to do a better job putting him in spots to avoid being double-teamed." - Rockets HC Ime Udoka on Kevin Durant taking only six shots in Monday’s win vs. Boston

STORYLINES

Rockets have secured Kevin Garnett's attention

Durant addresses reduced role vs. Celtics

Amen's perimeter shooting remains early concern