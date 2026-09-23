Bruce Thornton Reveals What It’s Like Playing With Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been playing in the NBA for nearly two decades. As an accomplished veteran, it’s not surprising that numerous younger players in the league grew up watching the 16-time All-Star.

Houston Rockets rookie Bruce Thornton is one of the league’s new talents that has had a chance to play with the 37-year-old. At Rockets media day, Thornton discussed his first experience working out with his new teammate.

“The first time that he played with us, it was definitely insane. I’m not going to lie. I called my friends and I was like, ‘Yo. There’s definitely levels to this.’ I’m playing defense, and I almost caught myself just watching. I was like, ‘Is this guy going to miss?’ Every time that he was shooting, the ball was going in. That shows the type of player and type of person he is… I definitely have a good role model that I can watch throughout the whole year.”

Last season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games. His efforts earned him an All-NBA Second Team selection. He also finished in the top 10 for Clutch Player of the Year voting.

Sep 22, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) poses for a picture during media day at Hilton Americas hotel. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What To Expect

While Durant is heading into the 2026-2027 season as one of the NBA’s top scorers, Thornton will be getting acclimated to the league during his rookie year. Months after becoming Ohio State’s all-time scoring leader, Thornton was drafted with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

So far, Thornton has made a strong impression among his developmental peers. Throughout Summer League action, he averaged 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.

His production is strong enough for a role within the Rockets’ rotation, though he will be fighting an uphill battle to rise through Houston’s crowded backcourt. With Fred VanVleet expected to rejoin the starting lineup, Marcus Smart and Reed Sheppard will probably be slotted as capable backup guards.

The other factor working against Thornton’s potential playing time is Houston’s overall team strength. Coming off a 50+ win year and with Durant at the core, the Rockets have one of their strongest championship windows since James Harden departed from the franchise.

Overall, Thornton could be a valuable piece of the Rockets’ future, though his role is anticipated to be limited for his first year. With the ups and downs that come with an NBA season, however, an opportunity could present itself at any moment.