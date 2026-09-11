Chris Paul Following in Kevin Durant’s Business Footprints

Kevin Durant is involved in various projects outside of his professional basketball career. He co-founded the sports, entertainment, and media brand Boardroom, which showcases how athletes, musicians, and other prominent figures make an impact in the business world.

Within the past year, Boardroom has featured exclusive interviews with the likes of Durant, Aaron Judge, Justin Jefferson, and Jalen Brunson. The cover-story athletes are given a platform to candidly share their perspectives.

Chris Paul is the latest prominent sports figure to dive into this territory. This week, Paul and Genius Sports announced the launch of a new athlete-led sports media company. The company will feature programming from Paul and a broader network of athletes, with Genius Sports’ incorporation of technology and data used to drive storytelling.

In a press release, Paul commented on the new partnership.

“The future of sports media belongs to the people who can bring fans closer to the game. Athletes understand the details, decisions and moments that fans don't always get to see. By partnering with Genius Sports, we can combine that perspective with incredible data and technology to educate fans and tell stories in entirely new ways."

Sep 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) speaks during media day at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential Content Moving Forward

With Paul’s NBA career spanning over two decades, the 12-time All-Star can offer ample expertise on the game of basketball. For a retrospective piece, his 2017-2018 season as a member of the Houston Rockets would be a notable angle to tackle.

For that season, Houston finished with a franchise-record 65 regular season wins. Paul averaged 18.6 points, 7.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game. While Harden dominated Houston’s offensive scheme as the league’s 2018 MVP, Paul was considered to be the second-most impactful player in the lineup.

The Rockets would go on to be eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Paul suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in Game 5, which was considered to be a significant momentum-changer in the series.

Although Paul’s production remained relatively consistent for the following season, it was not a memorable finish for the Rockets. Houston was eliminated by Golden State in the Western Conference Semifinals. Months later, Paul would be traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook.

While there are still details yet to be revealed about Paul’s new project, his chapter with the Rockets could be an interesting topic for coverage. The first slate of programming is expected to be released later in 2026.