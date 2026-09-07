Kevin Durant Reveals How NBA Stardom Led to New Opportunities

Kevin Durant is considered to be one of the most recognizable players in the NBA. Along with LeBron James and Stephen Curry, the 16-time All-Star was a constant presence in the NBA title picture throughout the 2010s.

In addition to his achievements on the court, the two-time NBA champion has built a name for himself in the business world. Notably, he co-founded the sports, media and entertainment brand Boardroom. The platform has featured exclusive interviews with the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon, Aaron Judge, and Cade Cunningham.

During a Zoom seminar hosted by O.U.R. Mothers, Durant told Houston Rockets OnSI how playing in the league has had a positive impact on his business life.

“Just a platform. I think the most views that I’ve had comes from playing in the NBA Finals. Being on that platform in the NBA has opened so many doors, and I’m so grateful to be a part of this league for half of my life. It’s affording me to step outside of the league and experience new things. So I think that’s the biggest thing, showcasing my talent and skills on the platform.”

The Big Stage

Durant has appeared in four NBA Finals series. He has accumulated a 2-2 record, with the majority of his matchups coming against four-time MVP James.

James’ Miami Heat defeated a young Oklahoma City Thunder core during the 2012 NBA Finals, but Durant and the Golden State Warriors dominated James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 and 2018.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP had his most recent NBA Finals appearance against the Toronto Raptors. After the underdog Raptors prevailed, he decided to continue his career with the Brooklyn Nets.

As suggested by Durant’s comments, the NBA Finals has served as a top opportunity to elevate his profile on a national scale. The majority of NBA Finals games in which Durant was featured attracted over 15 million viewers.

While Durant benefited from being under the league's greatest spotlight, there's an argument to be made that his superstar presence was mutually beneficial for the league. From 2020 to 2025, there was only one NBA Finals game that surpassed 15 million viewers.

Although the Rockets have not made an NBA Finals appearance in over 30 years, there are high expectations for Durant and his cast of promising teammates, such as Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, to make it back to the championship round. In either case, Durant has already built his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.