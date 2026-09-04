Kevin Durant is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of his generation. With two NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards, the 2014 NBA MVP award, six All-NBA First Team selections, and four league scoring titles, he has a strong case as a future Basketball Hall of Famer.

While still an active player, Kevin Durant continues to build his legacy on a broader scale. The 16-time All-Star is involved in various projects and entrepreneurial ventures, such as the sports, entertainment, and media platform Boardroom.

During a Zoom seminar hosted by O.U.R. Mothers, Durant told Houston Rockets OnSI what he would like his legacy to be.

“I like to say that I don’t care about legacy, but I actually do. I want to be known for actually impacting lives in a positive way. It’s that simple. It don’t really matter if the masses know it or a few people do. I just want to know internally that I made sure that we try to do the right things every time that we step up.”

His charitable efforts are driven through the Durant Family Charitable Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to enrich the lives of at-risk youth from low-income backgrounds. In addition to athletics, the DFF has programs dedicated to entrepreneurship, STEM, and college readiness.

Mar 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after making a three point basket against Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0)(not pictured) in the second half at Toyota Center. Durant scored 27 points in the game passing Michael Jordan for fifth all time in points in the NBA. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Continuing to Build His NBA Legacy

While continuing to make an impact off the court, Durant will be competing for a third NBA championship in 2027. Last season, he averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games. This earned him an All-NBA Second Team selection.

From a team perspective, Durant’s first year with the Houston Rockets resulted in a 52-30 record and first-round playoff elimination. The two-time NBA champion was sidelined for the majority of Houston’s series against the Los Angeles Lakers, so this shortcoming wasn’t a full reflection of the franchise’s ceiling.

Both under the age of 25, the anticipated growth of teammates two-time All-Star Alperen Sengun and defensive specialist Amen Thompson could transform the Rockets into serious title contenders. The biggest challenge will be closing the gap between Western Conference favorites the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

If Durant can lead the Rockets to their first title in over 30 years, he will cement himself as a franchise legend. In either case, he has already proven himself as one of basketball’s greats and continues to elevate his profile outside of the league.