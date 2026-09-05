NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Discusses Fighting False Narratives

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is one of the most recognizable figures in the NBA. From his accomplishments on the court to his growing presence in business and culture, the 16-time All-Star has become a household name.

Given his superstar profile, Durant has been the subject of scrutiny throughout his career. This has resulted in various interpretations of his actions and decisions, leading to both outpourings of public praise and condemnation.

During a Zoom seminar hosted by O.U.R. Mothers, Durant told Houston Rockets OnSI how he stays authentic to himself when navigating the narratives surrounding him.

“I just do it. It’s that simple. I know where I came from. I understand where I’ve been. These experiences in life have helped me stay grounded in who I am. I love to play basketball. My purpose right now, at this moment, is being the best basketball player that I can be and continue to push what me and Rich (Kleiman) have going with business. The main thing is to keep setting a good example on the court and everything falls from there. I try not to focus on anything else.”

His NBA Career

Durant was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics, who were soon rebranded as the Oklahoma City Thunder, with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. He quickly developed into a franchise cornerstone for the Thunder, earning his first All-Star selection in 2010.

He led the franchise to an NBA Finals appearance in 2012, though Oklahoma City’s young core fell short against the Miami Heat. Maintaining the Thunder as serious title contenders in the Western Conference, Durant would capture the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award in 2014.

In 2016, Durant decided to sign with the Golden State Warriors. He won two consecutive NBA championships and NBA Finals MVP awards during his three-year stint in Golden State.

After leaving the Warriors, Durant would go on to have relatively anticlimactic stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. The two-time NBA champion has not made a conference finals appearance since 2019.

Jumping to the present day, Durant is gearing up for his second year with the Rockets. Last season, he averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games.

Playing alongside Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, there are high expectations for Durant and the Rockets heading into 2027. The franchise will be seeking its third consecutive 50+ win season.