Four-Time All-Star Defends Amen Thompson’s Massive Contract Extension

Amen Thompson is set to be a central piece for the Houston Rockets’ future. Earlier this month, Thompson agreed to a five-year, $208 million rookie contract extension with the franchise.

With the 23-year-old guard still yet to earn his first All-Star selection, there’s an argument to be made that his contract extension is based more on potential than results. Also, his career 21.6% three-point accuracy stands out as an area for improvement.

During a recent episode of his podcast, four-time All-Star Draymond Green argued that Thompson can become a franchise star for the Rockets. He also suggested that players have particular strengths based on their playing style.

“This is Amen Thompson’s team. Amen Thompson has the demeanor to be that guy… Yes, he needs to improve. But on the flip side, I do get a little frustrated sometimes when people come out like, ‘Yo, this guy can just gain a jump shot.’ Like yo, jump shooting is a skill. Yes, you can work to better that skill, but we’re not going to ask Steph Curry to go be Amen Thompson athletically.”

A Defensive Specialist

Last season, Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals over 79 games. He was the Rockets’ iron man, playing a league-high 2,953 total minutes. His efforts earned him a top 10 finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Based on Thompson’s year-to-year growth, the next step in raising his ceiling would be to make an All-Star appearance. Stronger efficiency from mid and deep range should help him reach this goal.

Teammate Alperen Sengun is another talent that is expected to be a major component of Houston’s future. Sengun signed a five-year, $185 million rookie contract extension with the franchise that runs until 2030.

Last season, Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 72 games. The 24-year-old center is coming off a second consecutive All-Star selection, making him another star that can take a major leap in 2027.

While Thompson has made his case as an elite defender and prospective team leader, Sengun holds a stronger resume despite being slotted further down the payroll. Thompson’s contract extension is based on potential in this regard.

Overall, Houston’s front office has trusted Sengun and Thompson to lead the next generation of Rockets basketball. With Kevin Durant still being one of the top players in the league and playing alongside both developing stars, Houston could be in the title picture next year.