Kevin Durant may be playing for the Houston Rockets, but his family’s foundation is still showing up for the community where he grew up.

More than 1,000 families lined up Saturday for free Thanksgiving turkeys and groceries at the Durant Family Charitable Foundation’s annual holiday giveaway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to a report from Alexis Wainwright.

Durant Family Foundation turkey giveaway draws long lines

The event was held at Mt. Calvary Catholic Church in Forestville. Families arrived both on foot and in vehicles, and the line of cars stretched several blocks along Marlboro Pike.

Hundreds of volunteers were on hand to keep things moving. They packed groceries, directed traffic and handed out food to families getting ready for Thanksgiving.

Walking alongside the long line of cars, Wainwright noted that the turnout showed both the impact of the event and the need in Prince George’s County. Many of those in line said they were thankful, and there were several emotional moments throughout the day.

Prince George’s County families share their gratitude

For many families, the giveaway made a real difference heading into the holiday.

One attendee explained that the food would not just help one household.

“It means a lot because there’s a lot of hungry people out here today,” the attendee said. “So I get stuff and I share it.”

Another attendee opened up about a difficult year, explaining that they have been looking for work and that this has been one of the most challenging years they have faced.

“I normally wouldn’t be doing this. I would have all the things on my own,” the attendee said. “This is greatly appreciated, and I am eternally grateful for Kevin Durant and being a blessing to the community.”

Durant Family Foundation focuses on community support

Wanda Durant said the day was deeply meaningful.

“I really am grateful that we are here to serve. It means so much to me. My heart is filled,” the representative said. “And it just shows that so many people are in need.”

She added that every bit of help matters, even something as small as a $20 bill.

“It feels good to be a part of the solution,” Wanda Durant said. “I know that we’re all going through some tough times, and so we at the Durant Family Foundation want to be a part of the support for the community.”

The representative also credited the many volunteers who made the event possible and pointed to the other giveaways taking place across Prince George’s County and the country.

“We understand that we have to do this together,” Durant said. “We have to create a web of support for those who are in need.”

Wanda Durant leads the Durant Family Foundation

The Durant Family Charitable Foundation was created by Kevin Durant and his mother, Wanda Durant, who serves as the foundation’s CEO and president.

Wanda Durant has said the annual turkey meal giveaway is rooted in the family’s faith and in the example set by Kevin’s grandmother. Each year, the foundation aims to give families a turkey along with dry goods and fresh produce to help complete their Thanksgiving meal.

The event has grown over the years. Previous giveaways provided hundreds of turkeys to local families, and this year’s turnout topped 1,000 families.

Kevin Durant’s Prince George’s County roots

Durant grew up in Prince George’s County before becoming one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Throughout his career, he has remained closely connected to the area, supporting local programs and community efforts.

Now starring for the Rockets, Durant is far from Maryland. But through his family’s foundation, his impact continues to be felt at home.

For the families who lined up on Marlboro Pike, that support meant a Thanksgiving meal on the table and a reminder that their community has their back.