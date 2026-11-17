On Monday, the Houston Rockets faced a 128-110 loss to the Miami Heat. While Houston remains near the top of the Western Conference standings, the Heat derailed a four-game winning streak.

The Rockets were down 15-29 by the end of the first quarter. Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr., Houston’s top scorers, each scored five points during that frame. Although the team’s offense performed better throughout the remainder of the match, they struggled to erase the deficit.

During postgame media availability, Durant spoke about the loss.

“You’ve gotta give Miami credit. They came out with a lot of energy and force. We missed some good looks too. We just couldn’t get over the hump in the first quarter, but I like what we did in the start of the third. I like what we did in spurts. We just didn’t put the full game together.”

Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Durant & Fred VanVleet talk the #Rockets 128-110 loss to the Heat@HoustonRockets road trip continues Wednesday at the Pacers. Coverage will begin at 5PM on SCHN & SCHN+ pic.twitter.com/oBC6x88uUV — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) November 17, 2026

Miami’s victory over Houston now gives the franchise a five-game winning streak. With an 8-6 record, the Heat are positioned behind the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Detroit Pistons. This suggests that the game served as one of Houston’s early tests against an Eastern Conference contender.

A Missing Ingredient

The Rockets were without a key component of their starting lineup on Monday night. Amen Thompson sat out due to left knee soreness.

This season, Thompson is averaging 15.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He is coming off a top-10 finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and he continues to elevate his profile as an elite defender.

Prior to the start of this season, Thompson signed a five-year, $208 million contract extension with the Rockets. He is slated to be one of the franchise’s highest-earning players on the roster when the new deal kicks in.

Although Houston’s loss can’t be attributed entirely to Thompson’s absence, there’s an argument to be made that the 23-year-old guard could’ve made it more difficult for Miami to have such a well-rounded shooting night. Eight Heat players scored in double figures.

As of Tuesday, Thompson’s status is questionable for Houston’s upcoming game against the Indiana Pacers. This could potentially open up a bigger role for second-unit guard Reed Sheppard. The Pacers are positioned 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Overall, the Rockets remain one of the NBA’s elite teams when the starting lineup is at full strength. As with any franchise in the league, part of the game plan will be how well adjustments can be made.