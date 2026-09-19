Grading Every Miami Heat Projected Starter for the 2026-2027 season

The Miami Heat have shaken up the roster this offseason and this has led to an improved team. Adding a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo changes the expectations instantly. Those inside the Heat organization are itching to get back to NBA relevancy and they feel Antetokounmpo will provide that.

Along with the trade for Antetokounmpo the Heat have signed other veterans to complete their roster. Overall, I project two newcomers to be I the starting lineup. This is how each member of the starting lineup grades for the upcoming season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: A+

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (center) speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference joined by Miami Heat president Pat Riley (left) and head coach Erik Spoelstra (right) at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the 5 best players in the world at minimum. Anytime you boast a player of his caliber your team has a chance to make some noise in the playoffs. It seems over the years the average NBA fan has forgotten how good Antetokounmpo truly is.

Antetokounmpo, and the Heat, are being overlooked by several talking heads this offseason. Look for the Greek Freak to have a dominant season and remind the NBA how great he is.

Bam Adebayo: A

Jul 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo watches courtside as his wife, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (not pictured), plays against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bam Adebayo caught the NBA world by storm last season when he scored 83 points against the Wizards. Since then, Adebayo has received more respect from most media members. Because of this he is getting more attention and after adding Antetokounmpo this might be his best chance to win the elusive DPOY trophy.

Adebayo is one of the best defenders of this generation, and his All-Defensive teams help back that up. With his offensive game continuing to improve his game continues to hit new heights. If Adebayo can hit the three more reliably then it might be his year to make All-NBA.

Andrew Wiggins: B

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks to drive against Atlanta Hawks guard Keaton Wallace (2) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Wiggins is a do-it-all type player for the Heat starting lineup. His game is not very flashy, so it gets overlooked easily. The fact is that he is an elite wing defender and a serviceable secondary option on offense.

If Wiggins was the Heat’s first or second option then that might be an issue, but since he is lower on the pecking order his fit is excellent. Wiggins wing defense now being paired up with Adebayo and Antetokounmpo should give opponents nightmares all season long.

Klay Thompson: C+

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klay Thompson is a future Hall of Fame player and the second best three-point shooter the world has ever seen. In his prime he was also an elite defender, but that is no longer the case. He is still an excellent shooter, which that alone should give value to the starting lineup that boast one of the best paint players in the league (Antetokounmpo).

If Thompson is able to find a way to turn back the clock and become solid on defense, then his grading would skyrocket. The good news is he is surrounded by 4 more than positive defenders, so his defensive woes should not be a big concern.

Davion Mitchell: B-

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks to pass guarded by Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davion Mitchell was not supposed to be as important as he has become. He has earned every ounce of respect and won a lot of fans while doing it. He is a pitbull on defense using his strong frame to knock opposing point guards off balance constantly. His point of attack defense is a real strength for this team and should continue to throw opponents off.

Mitchell has become more of an offensive threat since joining the Heat. Last season he was excellent at generating assists but protecting the ball. With the changes to the roster, it will be just as important for him to limit turnovers. The big question for Mitchell is f he can continue to be a scoring threat now playing with a more ball dominant star in Antetokounmpo.