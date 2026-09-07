EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Thornton Talks Rookie Year, Kevin Durant, and More

Incoming rookie Bruce Thornton is gearing up for his first year with the Houston Rockets. He was selected by the New York Knicks with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft before being immediately traded to the Rockets.

From a developmental perspective, the 22-year-old guard has already shown potential to become a meaningful contributor for Houston’s backcourt. Throughout NBA Summer League action, the Ohio State alum averaged 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.

In an exclusive interview with Houston Rockets On SI, Thornton discussed his transition into the NBA, goals for his rookie year, and playing alongside Kevin Durant. Our conversation has been edited for length, clarity, and grammar.

Eric Jay Santos: The Rockets traded up to acquire you at No. 31, and you were also the franchise’s only draft pick this year. Were you expecting that to happen?

Bruce Thornton: I didn’t expect that to happen. I didn’t have any prior interviews or workouts with the Houston Rockets at all. When I got the call that they were drafting me, I was very surprised. I had no idea. It’s definitely a blessing when somebody wants you and does everything in their power to get you on their team.

Eric Jay Santos: You had great success with the Ohio State Buckeyes, becoming the men’s all-time leading scorer. What led up to that moment?

Bruce Thornton: I think it’s the daily work that I put in. When the opportunity came, I was ready. There were a lot of unseen hours of work and recovery, making sure that I was eating right. All that came together. When the opportunity comes, you’ve gotta take full advantage of it.

Eric Jay Santos: Transitioning into the NBA, do you plan on making any adjustments to your playing style?

Bruce Thornton: Just try to be the best in my role in the best way that I can. The Rockets have great players and a great coaching staff, so I’ll be trying to find my role and be the best in my role throughout the season. I feel like everything will take care of itself.

Eric Jay Santos: Do you have a specific goal for next season?

Bruce Thornton: I definitely have some goals. Every year, I feel like the goal is always trying to win a championship or reach the highest peak in whatever your career is. Winning a championship is definitely on my list. Playing meaningful minutes in basketball this year is a big goal for me too. That’s the only goal that I have for myself.

Dec 23, 2019; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after scoring a basket during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Eric Jay Santos: Are there any players that you grew up watching who influenced your playing style?

Bruce Thornton: Not inspiring my game, but there are a lot of players that I enjoyed watching growing up. I was a big Carmelo fan, especially him with the Knicks. I was also a big Kawhi fan. I love Russ. I really love what those players brought to the game.

Eric Jay Santos: Kevin Durant is another top figure from that era. Did you watch him when you were younger? Is there any connection there?

Bruce Thornton: I watched KD. I used to have his shoes all the time, when he had the Christmas shoes coming out. My brother always had his shoes too. I feel like everyone younger watched KD growing up, so being on the team with him was a shock for the first few days. Now, he’s basically my teammate and coworker.

Eric Jay Santos: Are there any fun facts that you want to share with the Rockets fanbase?

Bruce Thornton: My mom made me play the piano in my freshman year of high school. That was like torture. It was 8 a.m. in the morning, Monday through Friday. Coming into that, first thing in the morning, was not the best. I had to play “Jingle Bells” in front of the senior singathon.