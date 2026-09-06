Previewing the Houston Rockets Small Forwards for the 2026-2027 Season

The Houston Rockets already have plenty of talent across the roster, and they’ll get even deeper with Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams returning healthy. The depth is solid around all positions, but the small forward group could be the most interesting.

At the top spot, Houston still has one of the greatest scorers in NBA history in Kevin Durant. Behind him, Tari Eason gives the Rockets a much different type of player with his defense, rebounding, and energy. Houston also added Bogdan Bogdanovic this offseason, giving Ime Udoka another veteran scorer and shooter to work with.

There are obviously other players who can slide between positions in Houston's rotation, but these are the three small forwards I'm most interested in watching this season.

1. Kevin Durant

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything starts and ends with Durant. Kevin Durant can still play at an elite level; we saw that last season as he averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

Durant played 78 games last season, but he wasn't healthy when it mattered most: the Playoffs. The Rockets need to keep him healthy throughout the regular season once again to be competitive in the West. Durant is now 37, so the Rockets need to rely more on their younger stars to help carry the load every night.

Houston has enough talent around him to pick its spots. When Durant is on the floor, though, he remains the player who can completely change this offense.

Houston needs his shot creation, shooting, and ability to get a quality look when the offense breaks down. If Durant stays healthy, he's still the biggest reason I believe this team can be dangerous in the Western Conference.

2. Tari Eason

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) handles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the second quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eason might be the most interesting player on this list. In a contract year, he had a down season. He averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds last season while shooting 35.8 percent from three. Eason got his contract extension and now needs to prove he can bring the same defensive versatility and offensive upside Udoka needs.

I want to see if Eason can take another step offensively this year. His role isn't to score, but if he can be a more efficient three-and-D player with a reliable shot, he will provide incredible value for the Rockets. He is the perfect backup to Kevin Durant; he can defend, rebound, create extra possessions, and give the Rockets another dynamic at the position.

3. Bogdan Bogdanovic

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (center left) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockets signed Bogdanovic to a one-year, veteran minimum contract this summer, and he gives them something they need: shooting.

The Rockets finished 28th in three-point attempts last season even though they ranked 10th in percentage. This means they need to take more three-point shots, and that’s where Bogdanovic can help.

Bogdanovic most likely won’t get a ton of playing time, but when he is called upon, he just needs to provide spacing and knock down open shots.

That's a role that should fit him well, and it gives Houston another experienced option for a team that has reached the point where simply making the playoffs isn't enough.