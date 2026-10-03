Royce White, a former Rockets first-round pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, has never been one to soften his opinions, and his latest target is one of the most polarizing figures in modern sport.

In a recent interview with Brandon "Scoop B", the former 2024 US Senate Candidate questioned why Colin Kaepernick is still a fixture in mainstream media, years after his last snap in the NFL.

“You’re not getting back in the NFL,” White said speaking about Kaepernick.

White, 35 then made a comparison to his own career. He argued that his chances of returning to the NBA are better than the former 49ers quarterback's chances of being a starting quarterback again.

“I probably would have a better shot of playing in the NBA today at 35 in some role because I'm versatile and physically gifted," White said. “There are guys older than me, like PJ Tucker, playing.”

Robinson pushed back, pointing out that LeBron James, now 41, is older than White.

“Well, LeBron James is the anomaly. Said White. “But I could reasonably still play in the league. There’s a better shot of that than Colin Kaepernick being a starting quarterback in the NFL.”

White's NBA career was brief. Houston Rockets took him 16th overall, but his openly discussed battle with anxiety and a public dispute with the franchise over mental health policy kept him off the court. He eventually appeared in three games with the Sacramento Kings during the 2013-14 season. He later played in Canada and the BIG3 before turning to politics, winning the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Minnesota in 2024 before losing to incumbent Amy Klobuchar.

July 18, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets forward Royce White (30) handles the ball during the first half of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White's main criticism, though, was less about football and more about the direction of Kaepernick's activism.

"So where is the evolution of the protest?” White asked. "Show me why this guy is still getting red-carpet media tours about a decade-old issue. Just stop! 14 years, and you haven't picked a new institution to evolve your protest to?”

Kaepernick first sat, then knelt, during the national anthem in the 2016 preseason to protest police brutality and racial injustice. White put the timeline at 14 years, but the protest is closer to 10 years old. Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017 and has not been signed since. He filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, which was settled in 2019. That same year, he held a public workout in Atlanta that did not lead to a contract.

Since leaving the league, Kaepernick has stayed busy away from the field. He launched the Know Your Rights Camp, a youth empowerment organization, and has expanded into publishing and media projects. His supporters argue that his continued visibility reflects how much his protest changed the conversation about athlete activism. They also point out that the issues he raised have not gone away.

White sees it differently. To him, a movement that does not evolve risks becoming a brand rather than a cause.

Whether people agree with him or not, White's comments are sure to reignite a debate that, nearly a decade later, still divides fans, players and activists alike.