Fred VanVleet Gives Injury Update for Preseason Opener vs. Mavericks

While an ACL injury has sidelined Fred VanVleet for over a year, the 32-year-old guard has progressed well with his recovery. He is a full participant in the team’s training camp, showing there is a sense of optimism about his return to the court.

The immediate focus has been on the Rockets’ annual training camp, though preseason will be kicking off in less than three weeks. Houston's first few matches will be held overseas.

The Rockets are scheduled to face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, October 9 in China. Per Rockets Wire’s Ben DuBose, VanVleet expressed his intent to play in the preseason opener.

The Mavericks’ roster features reigning Rookie of the Year award winner Cooper Flagg and nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving. Houston’s matchup against their divisional rivals will serve as a first impression of VanVleet’s capabilities for the upcoming season.

Although VanVleet has been incorporated back into Houston’s basketball activities, his schedule for the next few months could be limited. At media availability, VanVleet expressed that he doesn’t intend to sit out back-to-back games for a long period of time, but he is following the protocol from Houston’s medical staff.

“It’s not long, if it’s up to me. Obviously, we have an incredible medical staff with Jason Biles and all our doctors. I’m in a good place, but I’m going to trust them as long as I can manage it. My goal is to be back to where I was before I got hurt.”

What To Expect

One key element that VanVleet brings to the Rockets’ lineup is his leadership on the court. While Reed Sheppard’s sophomore season demonstrated his potential as a future starter for the franchise, VanVleet’s established role is better suited to a playoff-hopeful team looking to climb the Western Conference standings.

The downside is that VanVleet has shown a steady decrease in points per game since his All-Star selection in 2022. For the 2024-2025 season, he averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over 60 games.

If Houston’s protocol calls for VanVleet to miss back-to-back games, Sheppard, Marcus Smart, and Bruce Thornton could all see an increase in playing time from head coach Ime Udoka. This opportunity would provide stronger clarity on whether VanVleet should continue as Houston’s first option at point guard.

Overall, the Rockets’ preseason games will give a more definitive viewpoint on where VanVleet stands in his recovery process. While training camp has its own benefits, the stakes are higher when competing against a rival NBA team.