Fred VanVleet Reveals Call From 4-Time All-Star After ACL Injury

Fred VanVleet suffered an ACL injury about one month prior to the 2025-2026 season. The typical recovery timeline for an NBA player returning from an ACL injury is around nine to 12 months, which fits with VanVleet’s timeline.

After a year of rehabilitation, VanVleet has been a full participant in the Houston Rockets’ training camp and is expected to make his preseason debut when the team travels to China in a few weeks. Although there is a sense of optimism surrounding the 32-year-old guard’s return, the road to recovery can be challenging for an athlete.

In an interview with Space City Home Network’s Ryan Hollins, VanVleet revealed that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was the first person to contact him after the news of his injury was made public.

“I had so many people reach out to me. A lot of people that I didn’t even know that had torn their ACLs specifically. The first phone call that I got when the news broke was from Draymond Green. Like one second after Shams [Charania] put out the report, my phone rang. I was still at the doctor… We still compete against each other, but there’s that aspect to the brotherhood that you don’t really know until you get the experience.”

Fred VanVleet is back after missing last season with a torn ACL



He talked with @TheRyanHollins at our #Rockets players lounge at @HoustonRockets media day about his phone call from Draymond Green right after the injury. pic.twitter.com/opowXolwoa — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) September 24, 2026

While Green has not been sidelined by a major ACL injury, several of his Warriors teammates from over the years, such as Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, and DeMarcus Cousins, all experienced the misfortune in Golden State.

Veteran Leadership

VanVleet was a key rotational player throughout the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship run. After becoming an All-Star point guard in Toronto, he would sign a deal with Houston in 2023.

With the Rockets coming off a 52-30 record last season, there are high expectations for the franchise to climb back up the Western Conference standings. VanVleet’s return, bringing a sense of veteran leadership to Houston’s backcourt, is one of the team’s numerous upsides heading into next month.

For the 2024-2025 season, VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over 60 games. While he has shown a decline in scoring since his All-Star selection in 2022, his playmaking and defensive prowess can bolster the one position.

Houston’s preseason opener against the Dallas Mavericks will provide a first impression of VanVleet’s status heading into next season, as competing against an NBA opponent will offer a different test than scrimmaging with teammates. Until then, he will continue to readjust to game action throughout training camp.