Is Kevin Durant worth handing the keys over to lead the 2026-27 Rockets given the rollercoaster-like feel to his first season in Houston?

There’s no question that the on-court results Durant, who turns 38 years old on Sept. 29, secured in his first campaign, were worthy of praise. He played 78 games, matching the most he participated in over a decade. Durant shot over 41 percent from 3-point range, ended up scoring 26 points per game and appeared ready to lead the Rockets past the Luka Doncic-less Lakers in the playoffs before injuries took him out of all but one game.

Kevin Durant on Instagram 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/Z29WT2WvHz — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) July 6, 2026

Beyond the rumors of rifts with his younger teammates, Durant delivered despite the postseason failure. Rumors are now out there that Houston could deal him to Detroit, which has its own key personnel decision to solve with All-Star center Jalen Duren seeking a lucrative pay day despite a rough playoff run. Durant, who doesn’t shy from controversy or trolling, fanned flames by posting himself wearing a Detroit cap on Instagram. He’s also discussed playing with All-Star Cade Cunningham.

Is all this just noise? Summer boredom? Or is it time for Houston to move on from KD after just one season. Our experts weigh in.

Houston was so reliant on Durant on the offensive end that it would be strange to pull the plug on that after just one season unless he relays he doesn't want to be there. Those burner-related rumors about throwing teammates under the bus, even if true, won't derail the Rockets if they win consistently. In that regard, if Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. make progress, that's far more vital to Houston's fortunes for this upcoming season than rumors of discontent. Fred VanVleet's return means there will be another trusted veteran presence in the mix, altering the dynamic of a season that changed the second the point guard went down with a torn ACL prior to training camp.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) and Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) sit on the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Steven Adams also due back following his January ankle surgery, the Rockets will have the depth that eluded them for much of a 52-30 season that fell well below expectations and ended with an unexpected series loss to the Lakers in six games. To change course now would mean Houston management considers moving forward untenable, especially since so many roles have been carved out around KD being the go-to scorer and primary catalyst. Between the two-man game with Sengun, Smith getting open looks and Thompson being able to concentrate on defense first, all that is contingent on Durant's presence. I wouldn't blow it up given the promise shown in Year 1, particularly since KD was able to play most games and was only absent in the playoffs due to a freak ankle issue.

There's no question that Kevin Durant remains an elite scorer; his offensive numbers in his first season in Houston were roughly the same as in his last season in Phoenix, across the board. The leadership thing? Well, another story. And if he has eyes for elsewhere, as has been the case in other stops, then it's not clear he can be a 1A on a team that goes anywhere. He's on a different career timetable than others in the roster, and it's not clear how Houston gets from where it is to where San Antonio and Oklahoma City are during his tenure. So everything should be explored. There's no point in being a round and out, even in a West that looks lesser than the East, outside of the top two spots.

Kevin Durant is an important piece for the Rockets, but he was never brought to Houston to be their leader to win a championship. His veteran leadership is necessary for the Rockets to be a contender both on and off the court, but the team needs the other players around him to emerge into the best versions of themselves. Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. all have to hit their potential in order for the Rockets to be a legitimate title contender.

Nov 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) reacts with center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston has the pieces to be very good, but it's hard to imagine Durant is going to be the catalyst for a title given the fact that he's aging and the rest of the West is getting better. That being said, the Rockets should keep Durant until they get an offer that they cannot refuse. Rafael Stone should listen to offers, but only take it unless the Rockets get a significant piece in return.

I think the Rockets should continue to build around Kevin Durant. He is still one of the best scorers in the game even at his accelerated age. He is still one of the most efficient scores in the league and he gives Housotn something they desperately need, elite scoring. He’s the Rockets closer and will be imperative in clutch moments. I wouldn't worry about the flirtation with the Pistons. If Durant wants out, he will ask out. The Rockets should remain building around him and Thompson and Sengun and add more shooting.