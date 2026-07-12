The Houston Rockets are expected to welcome back one of their most important veterans when the 2026-27 season tips off.

According to Houston Chronicle reporter Varun Shankar, "signs point to VanVleet being ready to start for Houston from the jump," This would be a big boost for a young Rockets team who are looking to bounce back after last season. The Rockets unfortunately lost Fred VanVleet to an ACL tear last year, and his return could be one of the Houston Rockets' biggest additions.

Fred VanVleet will reportedly be ready to start for the Rockets next season as “signs point to VanVleet being ready to start for Houston from the jump,” per @ByVarunShankar pic.twitter.com/HRFwCUQOH7 — SleeperRockets (@SleeperRockets) July 10, 2026

VanVleet Solves Houston's Biggest Question

The Rockets added Kevin Durant last season to help elevate their young core into a potential contender. Durant had a great season, and even at 37, he is still one of the most elite and gifted scorers in the entire NBA.

The team spent the entire season without a real floor general, yet Houston still managed to win more than 50 games thanks to the continued development of Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr., but the offense often lacked VanVleet's steady leadership and organization.

Getting back a veteran point guard who has won a championship in the past will be huge for coach Ime Udoka. VanVleet is an experienced point guard who understands how to control the pace of the game, knock down open three-pointers and make life easier for his stars. The offense will still run through Durant, but VanVleet's ability to initiate offense will create new opportunities for Sengun and Thompson.

The Starting Five Makes Sense

Shankar also said that he expected a starting lineup featuring VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun. On paper, that lineup offers a strong balance of shooting, defense, size and playmaking.

Amen Thompson has been developing as a secondary ball handler and will be the Rockets' best defender, guarding the opposing team's best perimeter player.

Sengun is one of the most skilled centers in the NBA, and he is still developing. VanVleet will provide stability to the starting lineup. VanVleet doesn't need to average 20 points to impact winning. His value comes from making the right read, limiting turnovers, and keeping the offense organized.

Rockets Have More Depth Than Ever

Jan 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockets will also be a deeper team entering next season. Not only will they have VanVleet back, but they will also have Steven Adams returning. Steven Adams returns to strengthen the frontcourt rotation, giving Udoka multiple lineup combinations depending on the matchup.

The Rockets also added Marcus Smart via free agency, and he provides depth at the point guard position as insurance. Bogdan Bogdanovic will also provide an extra scoring punch off the bench. Houston is looking to bounce back after a disappointing season, and having VanVleet back will be huge for a young team.