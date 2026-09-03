Here's Why the 2026-2027 Season Could Be Crucial for the Rockets

With Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson continuing to elevate their respective career ceilings, there are hopes for the Houston Rockets to emerge as serious title contenders in the Western Conference. The franchise is coming off a 52-30 record, three victories short of capturing the third seed.

While the majority of Houston’s projected starting lineup is on the younger side, the 37-year-old Kevin Durant is in the later stages of his NBA career. Sports Illustrated’s Blake Silverman noted that the 16-time All-Star could move somewhere else if expectations aren’t met throughout next season.

“Can the Rockets compete with the likes of the Thunder and the Spurs? If not, will Kevin Durant ask out to chase a title elsewhere? We’ve seen this movie before. KD has a player option next summer, which puts him in control of his future after this season. If Houston comes out slow or deals with injuries, maybe the franchise decides to trade the superstar veteran during the season.”

The Spurs and Thunder, who met in the Western Conference Finals, are anticipated to remain the top title contenders. Both franchises finished with upward of 60 regular-season victories, a benchmark yet to be hit by Houston’s new core.

What to Expect

Last season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games. His efforts earned him an All-NBA Second Team selection. Based on this production and durability, he can open up the championship window for any playoff-hopeful team.

Looking at Durant’s disappointing three-year stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, resulting in zero conference finals appearances, there is reason to believe that he will give due diligence to the Rockets. Houston recently suffered a first-round elimination in the playoffs, though Durant was sidelined for the majority of the series.

One factor to consider is that one of Durant’s top rivals from the 2010s, LeBron James, is still an impactful player at 41 years old. He has the potential to have a similar level of longevity as James, especially when focusing on his performance from the past year. This suggests there is no need for Houston or Durant to make a hasty decision before gaining a clearer picture of the stint’s success.

Given the full context, Durant should not be assumed to be an immediate flight risk if the Rockets don’t reach an NBA championship in 2027. He has yet to reach a drastic decline in his playing career, meaning there is more wiggle room before retirement is seriously in question. However, Houston’s playoff results will likely be the main bargaining point for retaining Durant into the following year.