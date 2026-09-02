With training camp just weeks away, there’s ongoing speculation that the Houston Rockets could trade away Kevin Durant. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season, earning an All-NBA Second Team selection.

Since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016, Durant has played approximately three years for his other NBA playing destinations. Considering the 37-year-old has a player option for the 2027-2028 season, Houston’s front office could decide to capitalize on his stellar debut rather than potentially losing him to free agency.

Heading into next season with major changes, the Boston Celtics could be an Eastern Conference team ready to make another blockbuster trade. The question is, should the Rockets consider trading Durant to the Celtics?

Conditionally, Yes

With Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson both anticipated to make another leap in their respective careers, Houston’s front office should proceed with a win-now mindset. The franchise is coming off a 50+ win season, which included victories over serious title contenders, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets’ projected starting lineup is already well balanced, so the most logical decision would be to find a valuable piece that can play Durant’s position. Also known for being an elite combo-forward, Jayson Tatum is an ideal swap for the 16-time All-Star.

Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over 16 games last season, returning from an Achilles rupture. The shocking departure of Jaylen Brown suggests that Tatum has the Celtics’ stamp of approval as a franchise leader.

Feb 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball as Boston Celtics guard Baylor Scheierman (55) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Very Likely, No

Unless Boston’s front office is willing to part with Tatum, a very unlikely factor, the Rockets should not entertain any other offers from the Celtics. Aside from a cast of primarily developing talent, the most impactful pieces Boston can deal are Paul George and Derrick White.

In addition to Durant trumping George in offensive production, the Celtics’ new acquisition has dealt with ongoing injuries. He played about half of the NBA regular season during each of his two years with the Philadelphia 76ers, which is risky for a playoff-hopeful team.

White is a near-All-Star-level guard, though, in addition to Durant being a more efficient performer, there is no room in Houston’s backcourt between Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Marcus Smart, and Reed Sheppard. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka will need to think about how he’d like to balance playing time between VanVleet’s return and Sheppard’s rise.

Overall, Durant should remain untouchable unless a significantly favorable offer is made. The two-time NBA champion exceeded expectations in his first year with the franchise and has potential to make a deep playoff run in 2027.