Ime Udoka Considered Western Conference's Coach Under Most Pressure

Ime Udoka is heading into his fourth season as the head coach of the Houston Rockets. His debut year as a head coach led to an NBA Finals appearance with the Boston Celtics, though he has yet to reach similar success with the Rockets.

With Houston’s young core, featuring Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun, continuing to mature, there are high hopes for the Rockets in 2027. In a list created by ESPN’s Ben Golliver, Udoka is ranked at No. 2 for coaches facing the most pressure to win next season.

“Udoka's path with the Rockets mirrors Mosley's time with the Magic: Udoka has transformed a lottery team into a playoff team, but he has been unable to get out of the first round in multiple tries despite a talented young roster. With Houston committing big dollars to Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, it's officially time for Udoka to translate his team's potential into actualized success.”

Udoka is positioned ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman, and San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson on the list. Nick Nurse of the Philadelphia 76ers took the top spot.

Sep 22, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant poses for a picture during media day at Hilton Americas hotel. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Win-Now Mindset

While Houston has built a core that could remain competitive throughout the later part of the decade, the 38-year-old Kevin Durant could add a sense of pressure to make a deep playoff run in 2027. He holds a player option for the 2027-2028 season, meaning the 16-time All-Star could decide to enter next summer as an unrestricted free agent.

Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season, earning an All-NBA Second Team selection. The 16-time All-Star finished in the top five for the most total points scored in the league. He doesn't appear to be slowing considerably; his stats were similar to his last season in Phoenix.

Aside from Durant’s elite scoring, Thompson and Sengun have the potential to earn an All-Star selection. Also, the return of Fred VanVleet is expected to strengthen Houston’s backcourt, and Jabari Smith Jr. has been a consistent force in the frontcourt for multiple seasons.

If Udoka ultimately fails to lead the Rockets past the first round of the playoffs, considering the immense amount of talent from the projected starting lineup, Houston’s front office could decide that a coaching change is needed. The team is in its best position since the departure of James Harden, and Udoka is still renowned as one of the league’s top coaches.