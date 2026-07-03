Houston Rockets Make Smart Move By Re-Signing Tari Eason to Five-Year Deal

The Houston Rockets have taken care of one of their most important young players.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, restricted free agent Tari Eason has agreed to a five-year, $81.5 million fully guaranteed contract to remain with the Rockets. This was a very important move for the Houston Rockets as they continue to build around their young core while competing in the tough Western Conference.

The Rockets and Eason came close on an extension before last season, but the versatile forward chose to play the year out and enter RFA, where he received more guaranteed money than the October talks and stays in Houston. https://t.co/uMgXxk90Cx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2026

Charania also reported:

"The Rockets and Eason came close on an extension before last season, but the versatile forward chose to play the year out and enter RFA, where he received more guaranteed money than the October talks and stays in Houston."

This is a really good deal for the Rockets. Eason seems to maybe agree, tweeting, “I guess bruh”

A Valuable Two-Way Piece

Eason has really established a nice role with the Houston Rockets. At 25 years old, he is one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA. He can guard multiple positions and create havoc in every game. He brings a ton of relentless energy, which makes him an ideal role player alongside stars like Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet.

Three-and-D wings are very valuable in the NBA, and Eason is a wing who embraces doing all of the dirty work. Eason leverages his athleticism to defend both wings and forwards and uses his length to disrupt passing lanes. Every contender needs dependable two-way players who don't require the ball to impact winning, and Eason has become exactly that for Houston.

Room For More Growth

Eason has improved and developed into one of the Rockets' best defenders, but there is still room for improvement offensively. The biggest area is his outside shooting.

If Eason can become a more consistent three-point shooter, his value will increase dramatically. Eason’s role on offense is to cut and move off-ball and to make catch-and-shoot three-point opportunities. If he can increase his three-point %, that will make him extremely valuable next season and on. Eason has a great work ethic, and I believe he will continue to develop and grow his game.

​Now the question becomes how the Rockets supplement the roster. Other contenders have been more active and, while a lot of that activity has been in the East -- with the Heat adding Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Raptors adding Kawhi Leonard and the 76ers adding Jaylen Brown -- the Rockets need more than just their current core to compete seriously with Oklahoma City and San Antonio in the West.











