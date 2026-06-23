The offseason is here, which means trade season is finally upon us. The Houston Rockets, who are in the market to improve, may have a few tricks up their sleeve after pulling off the blockbuster for Kevin Durant last year. Let the speculation run wild.

Quite a few candidates have been thrown around since Houston suffered a disappointing first-round exit for the second season in a row. This year's playoffs showed that the Rockets are not yet in that top tier of the NBA, clearly behind teams like the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. This summer's goal should be to get on that level for next season.

While Houston has been linked to certain stars, another question we should be asking is what the organization is willing to part with in order to get those high-profile names, or simply improve the depth of the roster.

A new report from Kelly Iko of Yahoo! Sports states that the Rockets may not be so keen on keeping this rotation together, with an openness to trade key members. However, one player stands above the rest as the most untouchable in potential negotiations.

"An in-depth analysis of both the Western Conference finals and the NBA Finals revealed that the Rockets are a ways away from the upper echelon of teams, both in their own conference and the league as a whole," Iko wrote. "Such a reflection has influenced how they approach the open market, taking more of a wholesale approach than simply the 'run it back' mantra previously held.

"Rival teams that have contacted the Rockets recently have been informed that 23-year-old Amen Thompson is the only near untouchable on the roster, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Houston isn't actively shopping its All-Stars or other key members, sources said, but is merely expressing more of a willingness to listen than at previous junctures."

Thompson took his offensive production up a notch with Fred VanVleet missing the entire season due to a torn ACL. The 2025 All-Defensive First Team member averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 53.4% from the field.

Thompson's three-point shot (21.6%) was a weakness, but the two-way potential at 23 years old makes him Houston's most valuable asset this summer. The Rockets would be wise to let him develop.

Could Houston move off of Kevin Durant or Alperen Sengun if the right star becomes available? What about supplementary players such as VanVleet, Tari Eason (free agency) and Jabari Smith Jr.? All will be answered as the offseason progresses.