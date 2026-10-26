Rockets look to sweep Hawks in home-and-home to stay perfect: Preview, Starters, Injuries, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Monday, Oct. 26, 7:40 p.m. CT, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network (Houston), WANF/Gray Media (Atlanta)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), 92.9 FM “The Game” (Atlanta)

VITALS: Standing in the way of a 4-0 start for the Rockets is a Hawks squad that won’t go quietly in attempting to secure a season split after being handed their first loss of the season at home on Saturday night.

Despite being shorthanded with Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams sitting out the second night of a back-to-back after participating in a thrilling win in Austin over the Spurs, Reed Sheppard came through in his first start, pitching in 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists in place of both VanVleet and Marcus Smart. Smart and Steven Adams will remain sidelined, but VanVleet is set to start.

Kevin Durant scored a team-high 22 points and matched Sheppard in finishing plus-19 in the victory, while Alperen Sengun followed up a 29-points, seven-assists night vs. San Antonio with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Amen Thompson, who prevented a likely OT session in the Texas capital with a late-block of Victor Wembanyama, had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in Atlanta to continue a fabulous start.

The Hawks were dealt their first loss after knocking off Southeast Division rivals Orlando and Charlotte. All-Star Jalen Johnson led the way with 26 points, nine rebounds and 16 assists, but his huge game couldn’t prevent a defeat as Atlanta shot just 13-for-49 from 3-point range. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels each scored 18 points.

The Rockets now lead the Hawks in the regular season series 87-82 after picking up a fifth consecutive victory. The most recent meeting in Houston occurred on March 20, where the Rockets won 117-95 behind 25 points from Durant. The Rockets have prevailed in 13 of the last 19 meetings between these teams.

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith

C Alperen Sengun

G Fred VanVleet

G Amen Thompson

HAWKS

G/F Dyson Daniels

F Jalen Johnson

C Onyeka Okongwu

G CJ McCollum

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

C Steven Adams: Out, Left Ankle Injury Management

G Marcus Smart: Questionable: Left Forearm Strain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

HAWKS

C Jock Landale: Available, Nasal Fracture

C Mouhamed Gueye: Out, Left Foot Fracture

G RayJ Dennis: Out, G League - Two-way

G Keshon Gilbert: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Jalen Wilson: Out, G League - Two-way

C Henri Veessar: Out, Right ACL Tear

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -4.5 (-115), Hawks +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Rockets -192, Hawks +160

Total points scored: 229.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"Really, really good balance. Had some fresh legs coming off a game missed and a little bit of a swollen knee. He’s a complimentary piece to whatever lineup he’s out there with, whether it’s the starters, coming off the bench. Extremely aggressive hunting the shot, made some plays defensively." - Rockets HC Ime Udoks on Reed Sheppard

STORYLINES

Amen draws praise for game-saving defensive heroics

Hawks-Rockets Round 2 should be electric

Houston sends warning to rest of NBA via perfect start