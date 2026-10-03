During the early part of the decade, the Houston Rockets were a consistent presence in the NBA Draft Lottery. After multiple years at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the franchise has developed a young core with a competitive edge.

The likes of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard were all meaningful contributors to Houston’s playoff-qualifying 52-30 record from last season. Thompson stands out from the group, playing the most total minutes for the team.

Thompson was selected by the Rockets with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. In his third year with the franchise, Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals over 79 games.

Last month, the Rockets signed Thompson to a five-year, $208 million contract extension. Set to be the team’s highest-earner when the deal kicks in, there are high expectations for the one-time All-Defensive selection to develop into a franchise cornerstone.

Thompson is most noted for his multipositional flexibility, defensive prowess, and explosiveness on the court. If the 23-year-old guard continues to capitalize on his year-to-year momentum, he could be named an All-Star in 2027.

Based on the latest format of the All-Star Game, with the Team USA Stars made up of younger league talents, Thompson will be in competition against the likes of Cade Cunningham, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Maxey.

Sep 22, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson poses for a picture during media day at Hilton Americas hotel. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What To Improve

Shooting from outside the paint is an area of improvement for Thompson. He has a career 21.9% three-point shooting percentage, as both his deep-range and mid-range game are relatively underwhelming.

There are hopes that highly reputed Rockets assistant coach Chip Engelland could help improve his shooting mechanics for next season. The player and coach have had a chance to start working together during Rockets training camp.

While Thompson’s offensive output is solid when considering his role on the team, with Kevin Durant being the clear first-option scorer, his scoring volume will likely need to increase before being perceived as a bona fide star in the league.

With Fred VanVleet set to return to the starting lineup, Thompson will need to find his best fit within the scheme. Although he will likely handle some point guard responsibilities, he is set to be utilized as a shooting guard.

Overall, Thompson’s career trajectory continues to trend upward. There may be a sense of pressure for a breakthrough year in 2027, though the young guard has yet to show a limitation in his growth.