Fred VanVleet Gives Honest Take on Teaming With Kevin Durant

With the Houston Rockets’ continued development of their strong core of young talent, as the likes of Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. all have yet to reach 25 years old, Kevin Durant and Fred VanVleet are serving as the two primary veterans within the team’s projected starting lineup.

Although VanVleet and Durant were both listed on last year’s Houston Rockets roster, the two veterans have not played together in official NBA action. Durant was acquired from the Phoenix Suns last summer, though VanVleet suffered a season-ending ACL injury weeks prior to Opening Day.

After taking a year off for recovery, the 32-year-old guard is expected to make his return to the court during Houston’s preseason opener against the Dallas Mavericks. This could be an opportunity for him to build on-court chemistry with Durant.

In an interview posted to the Rockets’ official social media page, VanVleet shared his thoughts on playing alongside Durant next season.

“[Kevin Durant] is one of the all-time greats. We’re lucky to have him, and I’m just looking forward to getting out there and making his life a little easier. Ultimately, he’s going to make my life a little easier. It’s going to be fun.”

Fred reflects on his injury and his return 💯 pic.twitter.com/j01CRlaAAn — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 29, 2026

What To Expect

In his debut season with the Rockets, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games. He earned an All-Star selection, was named to the All-NBA Second Team, and finished in the top 10 of Clutch Player of the Year voting.

Durant is still considered to be one of the top scorers in the NBA, finishing with the fourth-most total points scored in the league last season. He fell behind only Luka Doncic, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, and Jaylen Brown.

Despite a 52-30 record in a strong Western Conference, the Rockets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. Notably, both Durant and VanVleet were sidelined for the majority of the series.

While Durant continues to be the subject of trade speculation, it is yet to be seen how far the Rockets can elevate their ceiling when the team is at full strength. VanVleet’s return brings a sense of optimism in this regard, as the one-time All-Star will be bringing veteran leadership to the point guard position.

Overall, Durant, Thompson, and Sengun had a strong proof of concept over the past year, and VanVleet’s return should augment potential lineups as the Rockets embark on another NBA championship campaign.