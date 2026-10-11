Game date, time and location: Sunday, Oct. 11, 5:10 a.m. CT, Venetian Arena, Macao (China)

TV: NBA TV

VITALS

The Rockets and Mavericks close their two-game set in Macao after a Houston rout in the opening contest less than 48 hours prior to this scheduled tip. Houston rolled to a 135-117 conquest in the opener in a wire-to-wire win. Fred VanVleet led the starters with 17 points and helped build an early cushion with an early 3-point barrage. Alperen Sengun produced a triple-double (16-10-10) in just 21:47, while Tari Eason led all scorers with 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Houston and Dallas are the second set of NBA teams to square off in Macao, following the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, who matched up prior to last season. This is part of the NBA China Games. New Mavs head coach Dusty May said he intended to play Kyrie Irving on the trip, so the expectation is he'll return to action in this contest. The Rockets are 107-98 against the Mavericks in the regular season all-time, winning five of the last eight.

STORYLINES

A decision on Kevin Durant's availability for Game 2 has been made after 15-point effort Friday

Word has come down from GM Rafael Stone on Durant's fit among the Rockets' core

Mavs star Cooper Flagg looks up to Durant and credits his example as an inspiration

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Tari Eason

F Jabari Smith

C Alperen Sengun

G Marcus Smart

G Amen Thompson

MAVERICKS

F Cooper Flagg

F Naji Marshall

C Morez Johnson Jr.

G Kyrie Irving

G Max Christie

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant: Out (Rest)

G Fred VanVleet: GTD (Rest)

MAVERICKS

G Kyrie Irving: GTD (ACL)

C Dereck Lively: Out (Foot)

F Santi Aldama: GTD (Undisclosed)

Spread: Rockets -2.5 (-105), Mavericks +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Rockets -130, Mavericks +106

Total: 230.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

"He wanted to get a little more reps out there with Fred and some guys he hadn't played with as much, and so he's not gonna play next game. Like I said, he never wants to come out of the game, so we tried to get him a few stints, but (he) played a lot of regular-season minutes last year. We want to get that down to some extent and use our depth and not have to rely on him as much." - Rockets head coach Ime Udoka on Durant