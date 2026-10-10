On Friday, the Houston Rockets took a 135-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in their preseason opener. The match was held at The Venetian Arena in Macao.

Kevin Durant totaled 15 points and two assists over 23 minutes. He was part of Houston’s starting lineup, alongside Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun.

Houston demonstrated its power at full strength, while Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sat on the bench, though that will not be the case this weekend. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka revealed that Durant will not be playing in Sunday’s game against the Mavericks.

The decision could serve as a precautionary measure or provide an opportunity for rotational players, as there are no reports that suggest Durant is dealing with an injury. At postgame media availability, Durant explained that he asked Udoka to play minutes in the second half.

“I had to ask Coach [Udoka] to play me in the second half. Once I seen how [Sengun] and [VanVleet] were playing, I had to get back in there. I wanted to end the game off a little better, making a couple more shots. It was good that I was able to see those go down and we got a good win. I’m just hungry to play.”

Durant recently pushed back on the idea of load management strategies for the upcoming season. He was sidelined for the majority of Houston’s first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, though he appeared in 78 regular-season games before the elimination.

Ready To Go

Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game last season, and was named to the All-NBA Second Team. At 38 years old, he is still one of the league’s elite scorers.

Based on his recent production, availability, and injury history, it should be smooth sailing for Durant leading up to Opening Day. While he may benefit from competing in preseason action, his role on the team is already secured.

One question surrounding Durant will be whether he reduces his average of 36.4 minutes per game. With the Rockets’ adding more depth over this offseason and the two-time NBA champion coming off a postseason injury, the franchise could make a light reduction to prioritize durability.

Overall, Durant had a solid performance against the Mavericks. Udoka will have a chance to see how the team performs without its superstar veteran on Sunday, which could be more valuable from a full-roster perspective.