Rockets Should Target DeMar DeRozan After Kings Waive Six-Time All-Star

The Houston Rockets are looking to get back into contention after a disappointing season. The Rockets need to maximize their window around Kevin Durant. In order to make a deep run into the Western Conference playoffs, they need to make win-now moves.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Sacramento Kings are waiving six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan after both sides worked together to explore trade options before deciding on a release. That immediately makes DeRozan one of the best veterans available on the open market, and the Rockets should seriously consider making a call.

Just in: The Sacramento Kings are waiving DeMar DeRozan, making the six-time All-Star one of the top free agents, sources tell ESPN. The sides worked collaboratively on this resolution after exploring trade routes. pic.twitter.com/IsSZXhV4An — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2026

A Proven Scorer Still Available

DeRozan is entering his 18th season in the league, and he will be 38 years old before the start of next season. Even so, DeRozan remains one of the NBA’s best midrange scorers. DeRozan has elite footwork and can still create separation on the offensive end. His deadly midrange game makes him a highly coveted veteran free agent.

DeRozan has never been known as a three-point shooter, but the Rockets do not necessarily need another player chucking up three-pointers. What the Houston Rockets could use is another reliable scorer who can create his own shot. DeRozan would be a perfect complement to Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun. Kevin Durant remains an elite offensive engine and is still one of the best shot creators in the NBA, but asking him to keep averaging 26-plus points a game is a stretch. DeRozan will help generate quality looks for himself and for his teammates.

A Strong Fit Next to Houston's Core

The Rockets have drafted and built a talented core filled with young athletic defenders and versatile scorers and playmakers. Amen Thomnspn continues to develop into one of the best young two-way players in the entire league. Alperen Sengun, at just 23 years old, is already an All-Star center. One of the biggest needs for the Houston roster is shooting. The Rockets have shooters throughout the rotation, but adding a veteran scorer like DeRozan can put them over the top.

DeRozan's ability to attack mismatches would also create easier opportunities for Durant and Thompson while taking pressure off Houston's younger guards.

A Veteran Minimum Would Be Incredible Value

The biggest reason this move makes sense is the price.

If DeRozan is willing to sign for a veteran minimum contract to chase his first NBA championship, that would be a steal for any team that signs him. DeRozan is a 7 time All-Star, and adding him for a minimum after he averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds while shooting almost 50% from the field would be valuable.

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