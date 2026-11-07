Is Amen Thompson Meeting All-Star Expectations?

Prior to the start of the 2026-2027 season, Amen Thompson signed a five-year, $208 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets. Based on his progression from year to year and the terms of his contract, there are high expectations for the 23-year-old guard to make a serious breakthrough as a franchise star.

The question is whether Thompson has shown that he is ready to make the leap toward his first All-Star selection. This season, he is averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

While Thompson has continued to make his impact as a key defender and energizer, work will need to be done on the scoring end before he is honored as one of the top talents in the NBA. Teammates Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr. have all made stronger impressions as possible first-option scorers.

Here are the opinions of other writers from OnSI

Nov 2, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) defends against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amir Motameni

“As of right now, I would say no. I don’t think Amen Thompson has quite lived up to the All-Star expectations coming into this season, but it is very early. Thompson has been solid and a very important part of the Rockets rotation, but I was expecting him to make another leap this year. Statistically his points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and field goal % are all down. He’s been a little inconsistent and his shooting continues to be his main weakness. He’s still one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, and is one of the most athletic players which provides a ton of value.

The biggest question for me is whether he can become a more consistent offensive threat. If he wants to make his first All-Star team in a loaded Western Conference, I think he needs to become more aggressive offensively and show more consistency from game to game. The talent is absolutely there, but I haven't seen that next leap just yet.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"They're winning, right? So in the collective context, Thompson is contributing to a good thing, with his defense and slashing ability. The outside shot? Not there yet. Not even close. But at least he's essentially avoided the long ones, which is why he's still at a healthy 51 percent overall.

The argument against his All-Star case, however, is that two of his teammates have gotten off to strong starts, and Alperen Sengun has more eye-popping offensive statistics, which is the center has risen to the top 6 on NBA's MVP ladder.

Houston may get two All-Stars, if they continue playing at a high level. But it's tough to get three, and you know Kevin Durant is locked in. Deservedly so."