Which NBA Team Will Pose the Most Problems for the Rockets?

The Houston Rockets are near the top of the Western Conference standings with a 7-2 record. Featuring a core of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, and Jabari Smith Jr., the franchise has the potential to make a breakthrough this season.

There are numerous title contenders, some formed over the summer and others building off last season’s momentum, that have also dominated the early power rankings. The question is which NBA team will pose the biggest challenge for the Rockets.

The Philadelphia 76ers, who currently hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings, stand out as a formidable opponent for Houston. Tyrese Maxey is leading Philadelphia's offense with 28.0 points and 5.4 assists per game, and Jaylen Brown continues to perform at an All-Star-caliber level.

The 76ers’ exceptional depth, which includes promising sophomore VJ Edgecombe and potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate Anfernee Simons, has allowed the injury-prone Joel Embiid and aging LeBron James to take a step back from their usual first-option roles while still being impactful contributors.

The Rockets and 76ers are scheduled to face off against each other in two regular-season matches. The marquee matchup could serve as an NBA Finals preview.

Nov 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reaches for the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the opinions of other writers from OnSI.

Alex Golden

“Minnesota presents a difficult matchup for Houston because of its versatility on both ends of the floor. The dynamic backcourt trio of Anthony Edwards (once healthy), LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu gives the Timberwolves multiple scoring threats who can create their own offense and consistently pressure Houston’s defense. Rudy Gobert’s size, rim protection and physicality can make life miserable for Alperen Sengun in the paint, limiting his effectiveness around the basket.

Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels possesses the length, athleticism, and defensive instincts to be one of the NBA’s best options for slowing down Kevin Durant. Offensively, Minnesota can relentlessly target Sengun in pick-and-roll situations, forcing him into uncomfortable defensive decisions and exploiting his limitations defending in space throughout the game.”

Nov 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) addresses the crowd after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ethan J. Skolnick

While Rockets fans can cite recent success -- a thrilling 114-110 win that ended with Amen Thompson blocking Victor Wembanyama -- the answer to this question remains San Antonio. Oklahoma City would have, as well, but with three core players out for an indefinite period (and for Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, maybe the season), it's hard to see the Thunder matching the Rockets man for man.

The Spurs can, even if their strengths aren't at exactly the same positions. As the season progresses, San Antonio figures to adjust better to its three-guard lineups, and once Tobias Harris returns from injury, the Spurs will be more versatile up front than they were last season.

Houston will need to handle the Spurs' guards and, while Thompson can try to erase one, it will be up to Fred VanVleet to stifle at least one other. The Spurs don't have great answers for Kevin Durant, but Wembanyana remains the difference, if he continues to grow as a player. Alperen Sengun would get a chance to prove he's a top 2 center in the West. Is he up to it?