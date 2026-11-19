With a 12-4 record, the Houston Rockets have shown the potential to become a serious title contender in the Western Conference. Despite the early success, the franchise could decide to go all-in on a blockbuster trade to maximize its championship hopes for this season.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons recently suggested a hypothetical trade scenario in which Nikola Jokic is dealt to the Rockets for Alperen Sengun, Reed Sheppard, and Clint Capela.

“Do they just make one play for Joker and just see what Denver says? Because they can put Sengun in that trade, they can put Sheppard, they can put Capela's expiring (contract), they could put those swap picks they have, the Phoenix first. They could just say, screw it, we're going for the Sengun to Joker upgrade. We're gonna put Joker on this team and he solves every problem we have.”

Bill Simmons floated the idea of the Rockets making a massive trade push for Nikola Jokić, while also listing Jamal Murray and Anthony Davis as potential targets 👀



"Do they just make one play for Joker and just see what Denver says? Because they can put Sengun in that trade,… pic.twitter.com/FfJr431WcD — NBABase (@TheNBABase) November 18, 2026

This season, Jokic is averaging 24.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game. Although the 31-year-old center was off to a slow start efficiency-wise, he has been a perennial MVP candidate throughout this decade.

The Verdict

Based on Simmons’ trade idea, the Rockets should not pursue Jokic at this time. While the analyst views Jokic as an upgrade over Sengun, with both known for being elite playmaking centers, the 24-year-old’s timeline aligns better with Houston’s long-term direction.

This season, Sengun is averaging 22.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He is leading the Rockets in each of these categories. If he continues to build on his career-highs, the Turkey native has a plausible chance of earning an All-NBA selection.

Sengun’s five-year, $185 million contract extension, which runs through 2030, also gives the Rockets financial flexibility. The two-time All-Star sits outside the league's top 50 highest-paid players for this season.

Numerous NBA franchises would be fortunate to land the eight-time All-Star, but Houston is a unique exception, with Sengun continuing to show signs of a breakthrough. He has previously faced criticism for his lackluster shooting from deep range, though he has improved to 48.1% three-point shooting for the early part of this season.

Overall, Houston’s front office should keep the center position untouched for the foreseeable future. Sengun has continued to demonstrate growth. Even if Jokic still has the edge of being the better player, the Rockets would likely need to deal top role players and valuable draft assets to get the Denver Nuggets to agree to a deal.