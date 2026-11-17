It's been said, by someone somewhere, that it takes about three years to evaluate an NBA Draft.

We're not quite there for the 2024 class, but it's getting closer. And it's safe to say that this wasn't the strongest collection of overall talent that the colleges have ever produced.

The top five scorers from that class, so far, are San Antonio's Stephon Castle, Chicago's Matas Buzelis, Memphis's Jaylen Wells, Washington's Alex Sarr and Portland's Bub Carrington (who is now on Washington as well). Only one of those players, Castle, has done any significant winning; he was the Rookie of the Year and he's a starter on the most recent Western Conference champions who are contending again. Wells is starting on a resurgent Memphis team, but Buzelis, Sarr and Carrington have done a lot of losing.

Houston's Reed Sheppard has done more winning than that trio, even if he has yet to play in the second round -- and his first round experience wasn't all that impressive -- he played 32 minutes per game and averaged 12 points against the Lakers, but on just 31 percent shooting and struggled as a primary ball-handler.

In Monday's loss to the Miami Heat, he was 2-for-8 and frequently lost or bullied on defense. He also wasn't decisive near the rim, including one play in which he has an easy layup and kicked it out to a missed three.

It's not surprising that Sheppard's minutes and workload have declined this season, after the return of Fred VanVleet as a starter and the addition of veteran Marcus Smart to the bench.

DAVION JUST BODIED REED SHEPPARD ON THIS BUCKET AND FLEXED ON HIM pic.twitter.com/offrPrQfDG — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) November 17, 2026

But the Rockets were hoping for increased efficiency with a less intensive role -- and it hasn't happened. His percentages look more like his disappointing 2026 postseason than his reasonably promising 2025-26 season. Sheppard is shooting just 36 percent from the floor, and 30.5 percent from three-point range, which is supposed to be his specialty.

If he can't get going while playing amid the gravity of Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun on a solid roster, when will it happen? And if he can't get starts on the nights VanVleet and Smart are both out, as was the case in Washington on Sunday, what does that say about the coach's confidence in him?

And where should the Rockets' overall confidence be?

Sheppard is still on his rookie scale deal and, while the Rockets did exercise the fourth-year option in late October, they did not extend him, so he's set to be a restricted free agent in 2028. At this rate, it's not clear if he will be someone they fight to retain.

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Reed Sheppard shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Houston Rockets in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

More Was Expected

Drafted third overall in a weak class, he's not playing to that position. He's 16th in minutes, just ahead of 4th overall pick Ron Holland, another with a questionable future on a quality team (Detroit). He's 12th in points, just behind Orlando's Tristan da Silva, who was taken 18th.

He's shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range, which isn't bad, and is relatively high among that class's high-volume shooters, but it's right there with Dalton Knecht, who has already been waived by the Lakers (and was picked up as a reclamation project by the Knicks).

So even if Sheppard gets to that level again, that alone won't save his spot with Houston. Not with his on-ball defense and playmaking still works in progress.

He needs to show more.

And soon.