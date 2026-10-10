This summer, Russell Westbrook made his decision to retire from the NBA after 18 seasons in the league. The nine-time All-Star was a consistent Sixth Man of the Year candidate during his final years in the league, adding a sense of surprise to his departure.

Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over 64 games last season. He was signed to a one-year, veteran-minimum contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Reports suggested that the Kings and Washington Wizards were interested in signing Westbrook to a new deal, though the 37-year-old would’ve had to take on a reduced role within the respective rotations.

During a media availability, former teammate Kevin Durant expressed that Westbrook’s decision to retire came earlier than he anticipated.

“I was a little sad because I still thought [Russell Westbrook] had five or six more years left. He’s an athletic body that can still impact the game positively. But sometimes people at that point where they just want to step away and do something different. So, congrats to him on an iconic career. I know the next phase of his life, he’s going to put the same amount of work into just like he did in basketball.”

Kevin Durant on Russell Westbrook retiring



“I was a little sad. I thought Russ still had 5 or 6 more years left. He’s an athletic body that can still impact the game positively. Congrats to him on an iconic career.”



(h/t @TheWestbrookEra) pic.twitter.com/zaLOweAkVb — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 9, 2026

A Crowded Backcourt

Going out as an energetic playmaker, Westbrook finished last season with a 34.3% assist percentage. This was the 11th-best mark in the NBA. Considering both Durant’s endorsement and Westbrook’s production, the question is why the Houston Rockets did not make an offer to their former starting point guard.

With Fred VanVleet set to return to Houston’s starting lineup, Amen Thompson is likely to be shifted over as the team’s primary shooting guard. This could create a logjam of minutes in the backcourt, as the likes of Reed Sheppard, Marcus Smart, and Bruce Thornton are all expected to be looking for their own opportunities on the court.

Based on the current structure of the Rockets, Westbrook would’ve likely had to accept a rotational role on a veteran-minimum contract. This would have followed the same premise as his offers from the Kings and Wizards, though Houston is projected to be a stronger team next season.

Overall, Westbrook could’ve been a strong low-risk addition to Houston’s backcourt, though the franchise does not have much need for more guards at the moment. The 82-game regular season can be unpredictable, especially with injuries, but Westbrook’s decision suggested that having a starting role was a big factor.