Rockets Star Kevin Durant Pushes Back on Load Management Idea

The Houston Rockets’ latest title campaign ended in a first-round exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite appearing in 78 regular-season games, Kevin Durant was sidelined for the majority of Houston’s playoff series against the Lakers.

Due to the 38-year-old Durant being in the later stages of his career and coming off a playoff-altering injury, the question is whether the 16-time All-Star should be limited throughout the upcoming season. The likes of Joel Embiid and LeBron James could have load management strategies to prevent potential complications.

As captured by Basketball Network’s Damien Peters, Durant suggested that load management would not have prevented his postseason injury. He also expressed that playing full games is beneficial for his durability.

“Those injuries I took last year, no matter if I rested or not, I probably would’ve still had them. It was a contact injury. Running into somebody and stepping on somebody's foot. No matter how much load management I went throughout the season, I don’t think that would’ve helped… I played 78 games last year and me going full throttle was part of the reason why I was able to play that many games.”

I asked Kevin Durant whether he’ll look to manage his workload throughout this regular season given the way his campaign ended. He has no plans of slowing down. pic.twitter.com/Tcff500ogx — Damien Peters (@DamienPetersNBA) October 8, 2026

Showing a strong sense of longevity, Durant is still one of the top performers in the league. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game last season, and was named to the All-NBA Second Team.

What To Expect

Teammates Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson have the potential to earn an All-Star selection in 2027, and the return of Fred VanVleet is anticipated to add another layer of veteran leadership to Houston's starting lineup.

With the Rockets heading into next season with a lot of strong pieces surrounding Durant, the two-time NBA champion will have a better situation to focus on being an elite scorer. He has not averaged under 25 points per game in a regular season since his rookie year.

As Houston looks for its breakthrough year, coming off a 52-30 record, Durant should be expected to remain an essential part of a franchise that could become a top contender in the Western Conference. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder pose as the biggest challenges, each coming off 60-win seasons.

Overall, Durant has not yet shown a need for load management. While the veteran suffered an injury during a key playoff series, he demonstrated a strong sense of durability throughout the months leading up to the playoffs.