As late November approaches, there has been enough of a sample size to determine which players have emerged as the NBA’s risers and fallers this season. While still an elite player, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant can be categorized as a veteran who has taken on a reduced role within the starting lineup.

Through 18 games of the 2026–27 NBA regular season with the Houston Rockets, Kevin Durant is averaging 21.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 51.0% FG, 42.3% 3P, and 88.3% FT. His scoring average is hovering near a career low, which he recorded during his rookie season.

This dip in scoring volume can be attributed to Durant taking a backseat in Houston’s offensive pecking order at times, with Alperen Sengun surpassing him as the team’s leading scorer. For instance, the 16-time All-Star attempted only six shots in the Rockets’ November 2 game against the Boston Celtics. But he's still capable of explosions, as he showed again with his 32 points against the Clippers on Monday.

The question is whether Durant will still be named to one of the Western Conference’s 12 All-Star spots this season. Players such as Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic, Sengun, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cooper Flagg, Deni Avdija, and Jamal Murray are all expected to be in the conversation.

Although he is no longer the first-option on a nightly basis, the 38-year-old remains a key component of a competitive Rockets core. His efficiency, defense, and playmaking all remain at an elite level, which has converted to team success.

Here are the opinions of other writers from OnSI.

Austin Dobbins

“Kevin Durant will certainly be in the All-Star race and may get the benefit of the doubt due to some of the Western Conference’s injury woes. Durant is nearing 50/40/90 shooting splits and has been an even more impactful defender for the Rockets. The Rockets wouldn’t be where they are without Durant and he will make the All-Star team this year.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"If he's healthy and the Rockets are over .500, as they should be, expect Durant to be on the team. The NBA tends to honor its elders, and coaches (who have say in the reserves) won't shun KD if he's sacrificing in order to win. Yes, the West candidate list will be crowded, because the conference has exceeded expectations and currently has 11 teams with winning records (compared to just six in the East). And yes, the need for eight international players could affect a deserving U.S.-born player. But it won't be KD. He and Sengun are likely to both make it."