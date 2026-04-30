Key Decision by Ime Udoka Helps Rockets Put Lakers Away in Game 5

The Houston Rockets have been able to successfully stave off defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers in two consecutive games, both at home and on the road. Game 6 is set for Friday, back at home for the Rockets at the Toyota Center.

Just how did the Rockets get there? In Game 4, the Rockets blew the Lakers out, with a 115-96 victory. The Rockets took the court with a level of desperation, with their backs against the wall and didn’t fold.

The team took on the persona of their head coach, Ime Udoka, who is scrappy and hard-nosed and doesn’t back down. Udoka preaches toughness and internal fortitude all the time. Especially after losses.

So much that he’s drawn scrutiny and criticism, particularly from the Rockets’ fanbase, who have grown weary of his approach and have desired more, in terms of X’s and O’s.

But that was a home game for a team trying to avoid being swept and embarrassed in front of loyal fans. Game 5 figured to be much tougher.

The Lakers were back at the Crypto Arena, their home, and were hoping to have the same level of desperation to close the Rockets out, in front of their home fans.

The game was a close match.

The game was nearly tied at the half, although the Rockets led 51-47. In the third quarter, the Rockets were able to jump out to an 11-point lead. By the fourth quarter, Houston had a 87-74 lead, although the Lakers fought back, going on an 11-1 run.

With three minutes remaining, the Rockets led 88-85, which shouldn’t be a surprise, if you’ve watched this Rockets team during the season. They’ve blown leads quite regularly.

In fact, in this series, we’ve even seen the Rockets do much of the same. They’d be up 3-2, were it not for a blown six point lead with just 30 seconds to go in Game 3, which has only happened one other time in the last 29 years.

With 1:42 remaining, Tari Eason was tasked with a charging foul on Austin Reaves, which Udoka challenged. To many, the challenge was a bad decision.

If the call stood, Eason would have fouled out and Reaves would have been at the foul line, possibly trimming the lead to three and Eason would have fouled out. However, the call was reversed, putting Eason and the foul line instead, which stretched the lead to seven and kept Eason in the game.

The swing was tremendous. And the decision was a great one by Udoka, especially considering the mountain of criticism that’s been aimed his way. The Rockets now become just the 16th team out of 161 teams to extend a 0-3 deficit to a six-game series.