Rockets Could be Dealing with Lakers' 'Reinforcements' in Game 5

The first-round series between the Rockets and Lakers hasn't gone as planned, with Los Angeles holding a 3-1 lead. Still, Houston has kept its season alive with a Game 4 win, and will look to do the same in Game 5.

The Rockets were finally able to see a return to form in Game 4, with all five starters going into double-figure scoring, and finally playing consistently strong defense. Amen Thompson led the way with 23 points, and Houston as a whole held LA to just 96 points.

The Rockets' will need to be similarly sharp in Game 5 to extend their season, but the Lakers could be getting one of its best players back from injury.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Lakers ahead of tonight's game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Kevin Durant — Out: Left ankle sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

Los Angeles Lakers injuries:

Luka Doncic — Out: Left hamstring strain

Austin Reaves — Questionable: Left oblique muscle strain





The Rockets continue to list three players out, likely their three most irreplaceable in Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams.

VanVleet and Adams have been out for all and much of the season, respectively. They’ve offered two massive hits to the team’s primary core, taking away a proven handler, as well as one of the best interior forces in the league.

Durant remains out with both a knee contusion and the left ankle sprain picked up in Game 2, and is likely to miss the remainder of the series, which will likely bring on the end of Houston’s season, barring an unprecedented comeback.

Lakers’ superstar Luka Doncic continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury suffered near the end of the regular season, though he reportedly won’t be back for any of the games against Houston. He could make his way back mid-way through a potential series vs. OKC.

Austin Reaves is far-and-away the biggest piece to the injury report presently, with ESPN’s Shams Charania saying in a Wednesday update that: “Reinforcements are on the way back, my understanding is that Austin Reaves expects to play tonight in Game 5 against the Rockets, barring any setbacks. He’s gone through all his progressions — one on one, three on three, five on five, he’s had no setbacks.”

Reporting on the injury statuses of the Lakers' Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves and Rockets' Kevin Durant for @GetUpESPN: pic.twitter.com/eYtiIQb2Gw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2026

Reaves’ return would obviously be vital for an LA team in need of a star infusion alongside LeBron James.

The Rockets and Lakers tip off at 9 p.m. CT from Los Angeles, CA.