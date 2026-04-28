Lakers' Austin Reaves 'Could Play' in Game 5 vs. Rockets



The Western Conference Quarterfinals matchup between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers has been a war of attrition. Both teams entered the series hobbled.

The Rockets were without Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams at the onset of the series. The Lakers were without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves at the start of the series, which made them a favorable opponent.

The Lakers didn't appear to be phased at all, getting major scoring outputs from Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard. Especially through the first three games of the series.

Kennard averaged 21.3 points, 52.9 percent from deep and 55.3 percent from the field during that span, while Smart averaged 20.3 points, 50 percent from deep and 52.9 percent from the field. Both players have filled the void of Doncic and Reaves quite well.

But the Lakers may not need them to continue to fill in for the injured star-level duo for much longer. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Reaves could make his return in Game 5 for the Lakers.

"Austin Reaves, we'll see the next couple of days how he feels. He could play on Wednesday. That's Game 5. He was a gametime decision in Game 3 and Game 4.

So there was a chance he was going to play. He had a grade 2 oblique strain. Four to six weeks, that four week period, that's coming up closer at the end of this week.

I think Game 5 very much well within realm for him."

Charania continued, shifting his reporting to Doncic and his likelihood of returning, which is slim to none, from the looks of things.

"Luka Doncic, though, not returning in this series. The expectation would be he continues to ramp up, he's starting to do more on the court, JJ Redick said yesterday.

We'll see second round, if the Lakers are able to advance. That's really when his timeline could open up. And as this series progresses into the second round, we could get updates."

Charania was on the Pat McAfee Show when he gave the updates. Both Doncic and Reaves got injured on April 2nd, in the same game -- during the Lakers' 139-96 upside-down loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers have gotten impressive play from LeBron James (at least during the first three games of the series). James averaged 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 47.4 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from deep through the Lakers' three victories (and 4.7 turnovers).

We'll see if Reaves is able to give it a go in Game 5.

