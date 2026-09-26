Marcus Smart’s ‘Disrespectful’ Comment Gets Response From Lakers GM

Marcus Smart’s stint with the Los Angeles Lakers ended after just one season. Smart averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game over 62 games.

Smart declined his $5.4 million player option with the Lakers this summer, deciding to sign with the Houston Rockets on a two-year, $12.4 million contract. During Rockets training camp, the 32-year-old expressed that the Lakers’ offer felt “disrespectful.”

Per the O.C. Register’s Benjamin Royer, Lakers president and general manager Rob Pelinka conveyed that the franchise is focused on surrounding Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves with talent to match their career timelines.

“One of the things that we really wanted to lean into was a team that lined up in age with Luka and AR. We want this team to grow together, and I think we were very intentional to get younger and deeper. So I think if you look at our roster, that thesis was consistent throughout.”

I asked Rob Pelinka about Marcus Smart's comments to @ByVarunShankar yesterday, relating it back to the Lakers' overall expansive roster turnover from 2025-26 to 2026-27.



Part of Pelinka's response: “We were very intentional to get younger and deeper.”



More from Pelinka: pic.twitter.com/DjwdBEQmh6 — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) September 24, 2026

Los Angeles’ projected backup guards for the upcoming season include the 27-year-old Collin Sexton and 25-year-old Quentin Grimes. This aligns with Pelinka’s explanation of the construction of next year’s Lakers roster.

As Los Angeles eliminated the Rockets in the first round of last season’s NBA Playoffs, Smart’s arrival in Houston adds a further sense of rivalry between two teams looking to elevate their profile as true title contenders in the Western Conference.

Smart’s Fit

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka worked with Smart during his stint coaching the Boston Celtics. Notably, Udoka’s first year with the Celtics led to an NBA Finals appearance and Smart being named the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

In addition to a prior working relationship, Smart’s defensive prowess and toughness seem to be a fit for Udoka’s current scheme. This makes him an ideal situational player in Houston’s rotation.

With Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson anticipated as the team’s starters, the Rockets’ rotational lineups can have various looks next season. The likes of Smart, Sixth Man of the Year contender Reed Sheppard, and rookie Bruce Thornton are all capable options.

There’s an argument to be made that Sheppard should eclipse Smart in playing opportunities. In his sophomore year, Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals on 43% field-goal shooting over 82 games.

Overall, Smart’s defensive skills are one of the upsides heading into next season. His role with the Rockets, however, may depend on the team’s needs throughout the year.