Mock Trade: Rockets Land All-NBA Wing in Four-Team Deal

The Houston Rockets are rumored to be interested in acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. Granted, the Rockets have been linked to a myriad of superstars.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one name that we've seen and heard. Donovan Mitchell is another, although it seems unlikely that Mitchell will be a realistic option.

With each passing day, Mitchell seems more and more likely to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Especially after the Cavs reached the Eastern Conference Finals and knocked off the top team in the Eastern Conference, in the Detroit Pistons.

Brown, however is a much different story. He and Rockets coach Ime Udoka have a pre-existing relationship. Udoka coached Brown during his lone season at the helm as the Celtics' coach.

There's been a significant amount of buzz regarding Brown's interest and desire to get out of Boston. Any deal would be tricky for the Rockets, due to Brown's $57 million number next season.

One mock trade by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report has Houston pulling off the move with the Celtics in a four team deal.

The details are below:

Rockets give up: Jabari Smith Jr., 2027 first-round draft pick (by way of the Phoenix Suns) , Fred VanVleet, 2026 second-round draft pick (by way of the Rockets' 39th overall pick in next month's draft), Dorian Finney-Smith, 2027 first-round draft pick (by way of the Rockets) and 2029 first-round draft pick (by way of the Rockets -- best of Houston, Phoenix or the Dallas Mavericks)

Rockets land: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Sasser

There's alot to unpack here. It should first be noted that VanVleet would have to sign off on such a deal, because it would be contingent on him picking up his player option for next season.

He likely isn't doing that to see him get shipped off elsewhere (even though the Detroit Pistons would have to be tempting for him). Udoka is also not likely to move VanVleet, as he views him as an extension of him as a coach on the floor.

In general, this type of deal is unlikely, as it takes a lot for a four-team deal to materialize. Favale believes Jabari Smith Jr. would thrive, due to Boston's improved spacing, while growing as an on-ball threat.

He also believes VanVleet would be a boost for the Pistons, due to his ability to play alongside Cade Cunningham, coupled with his defensive ability and and ballhandling abilities. For the Rockets, they'd pair Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown.

Favale also believes Reed Sheppard is capable of being Houston's point guard without VanVleet. He also believes the deal is a win for Houston, as it allows the Rockets to rid themselves of Dorian Finney-Smith's contract.