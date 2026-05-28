Celtics Star, NBA Champion Should Become the Rockets' Clear Offseason Target

The offseason rumors are heating up before the NBA Finals even kick off. With 27 of the 30 teams beginning their summer sooner than they hoped, there's already plenty of speculation regarding star movement and blockbuster deals that could go down.

The Houston Rockets have had no shortage of trade rumors early in their offseason. After a disappointing first-round exit for the second year in a row, they've been linked to a plethora of stars.

But of late, one stands out, and it's not Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the Greek Freak would be the biggest acquisition of the offseason, recent reports suggest Houston has interest in Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. The 29-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, making the All-NBA Second Team alongside Rockets star Kevin Durant.

Does this report from NBA insider Marc Stein allude to Houston targeting Brown, a star that would require less of a haul, over Antetokounmpo? That remains unclear, and there is still no update on the two-time MVP after the Milwaukee Bucks became open for business.

If the Rockets are adamant about acquiring Brown, the question then becomes what the Celtics would want in return, or at the very least, what satisfies them.

Houston could trade Durant for a much younger centerpiece, as Brown is an NBA Finals MVP at the peak of his powers. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, and kept solid numbers in the 2026 playoffs despite Boston's first-round exit.

The Rockets could also move any of the pieces in their young core. Durant has just one season under his belt in Houston, so they could be more inclined to trade any of Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard or even Amen Thompson. Again, it depends on what the Celtics desire, if Brown is on the market.

Regardless of where Houston stands on landing another big name, one thing is clear: the current roster isn't on par with the title contenders. The Rockets are nowhere near the power and fluidity of the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, the three teams remaining.

Houston can improve the rotation by landing a star like Brown or going after depth in the form of role players. Whichever direction the Rockets choose, they can't be complacent with so much uncertainty in the air this summer.