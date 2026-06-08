NBA Free Agency Features Key Knicks Players the Rockets Can Target

If you're an NBA fan who watched hoops before the turn of the decade, it's extremely strange to acknowledge that the New York Knicks are not just the talk of the town, but the sports world. The Knicks, who spent decades without any legitimate success, are two wins away from a championship, and many will admit this is great for the game of basketball.

New York's offense has turned it up to historic levels in this playoff run. The brilliance of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the starting lineup have been at the helm, but the rest of this rotation has pulled so much more weight than people expected.

However, naturally, players outperforming their current contract or market value invites other teams in free agency, and one may be the Houston Rockets. The Knicks, who are currently over the first apron, are at risk of exceeding the dreaded second apron, which would impose significant roster-building restrictions.

They'll have a few key free agents who, no matter the result of the NBA Finals, they would love to retain, the two most important being Landry Shamet and Mitchell Robinson.

According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, New York is expected to dip into the second round to keep them, but what if another organization simply offers too much money for it to match? Nothing is guaranteed.

Robinson has arguably been the best offensive rebounder in the league this season. The career-Knick is also a defensive anchor with averages of 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. But the 28-year-old will hit unrestricted free agency, and despite low scoring numbers, he'll attract interest from so many teams.

The Rockets leaned into height-heavy rotations this past year, and Robinson, if New York can't outbid Houston, would be a fantastic piece alongside Alperen Sengun. A double-big lineup featuring the Turkish All-Star and Robinson would create a perfect two-way balance, leading to second-chance opportunities.

Then there's Shamet, who went from signing a non-guaranteed contract to remain in New York to being their top three-point shooter this postseason at a 56.3% clip. He has displayed fantastic range, but he can also contribute off the dribble and on the defensive end at times.

Like Robinson, the 29-year-old will also hit unrestricted free agency, and Houston could certainly use three-point shooting after ranking 25th in threes made per game.

Shamet would immediately become a key guard in the rotation, spacing the floor alongside Sengun, Fred VanVleet, and Kevin Durant. If the Rockets want to improve depth this summer, it's worth giving Robinson and Shamet a look in free agency.