NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Land Key Guard from OKC Thunder

To everyone's surprise, the Oklahoma City Thunder will not remain at the top of the basketball world this season. They were so quickly dubbed the next great NBA dynasty, but they ran into the team that no one has an answer for in the San Antonio Spurs.

Oklahoma City's salary cap situation wouldn't be so much of a concern if it had advanced and won its second championship in a row, but losing in the Western Conference Finals paints a different picture. The core is important, but the dreaded second apron looms large.

The Thunder are projected to shed some money this offseason to keep the restrictions from handicapping their flexibility. Immediately, the two contenders to depart are Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, whose minutes evaporated in the postseason.

Joe is expected to be available at the perfect time for the Houston Rockets, who are in desperate need of backcourt depth. They suffered without a true point guard, but also lacked perimeter shooting, ranking 25th in three-pointers made per game.

Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 46-42-89 shooting splits this season, an incredibly efficient 3&D. He fits Ime Udoka's system, and Houston has the assets to entice Oklahoma City, both by saving money and gaining future assets.

Houston Rockets receive: Isaiah Joe

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: Clint Capela, four second-round picks

The Thunder may charge more for Joe, considering his value when he's on the floor. Any negotiator may have to replace those second-round picks with a first, but in this scenario, Oklahoma City still sheds salary for future assets.

Capela had a strange season in his return to Houston. He was an important part of the rotation next to Alperen Şengün in the double-big lineup, but his production was underwhelming. You may be wondering why the Rockets would attach so many picks, and it's to shed a poor contract.

Still, the Thunder would get $4.3 million off their books in this trade. Capela could improve their center room and provide some insurance off the bench if they can't retain Isaiah Hartenstein for the long term.

The Rockets would get a much-needed sharpshooter to immediately plug into their backcourt. In a world where Tari Eason (restricted free agent) may not return to Houston next season, having a backup plan is extremely necessary. Joe would be a key guard with the potential to start based on systemic fit.