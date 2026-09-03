Who Will Be the Houston Rockets’ Next Franchise Star?

On Thursday, Amen Thompson agreed to a five-year, $208 million rookie contract extension with the Houston Rockets. This is now the highest total contract on the Rockets’ team payroll, which will take effect at the conclusion of the 2026-2027 season.

Thompson was drafted by the Rockets with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He has developed into a key contributor over his three years with the franchise.

Last season, Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals over 79 games. Notably, he played a league-high 2,953 total minutes. His efforts earned him a top-10 finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

In a statement released by the Rockets, general manager Rafael Stone commented on the extension.

“Amen represents everything we want our organization to be about. He has elite two-way ability, a toughness and the will to outwork his peers, and he competes in every circumstance. Year over year, he’s improved in every facet of his game, and we know his best basketball is ahead of him.”

OFFICIAL: The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed guard Amen Thompson to a contract extension.



In 2025-26, Thompson started all 79 games he played while averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.51 steals in 37.4 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/TUmDoZBXCC — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 3, 2026

Houston’s Future

Thompson is one of four players under contract with the Rockets until at least 2030, with the others being Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason. Based on contract sizes and the progression of individual accolades, Thompson and Sengun are likely to be the franchise cornerstones for years to come.

Thompson has shown promise as a multi-positional defensive specialist, though he has yet to earn his first All-Star selection and has shot an underwhelming 21.9% from three-point range over his career. While he has made strides from year to year, 2027 will serve as a true test of whether he can continue to elevate his ceiling. The recent contract extension is a gamble in this regard.

In comparison, two-time All-Star Sengun is making his mark as one of the league's top playmaking centers. He averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists over 72 games. He finished behind only Nikola Jokic for the most assists per game among centers. His next goal should be an All-NBA selection.

Overall, Thompson has the stamp of approval from Houston’s front office to become a backcourt leader while Sengun continues his dominance in the frontcourt. It is too early to determine which will have the bigger overall impact on the franchise, while their common mission is to win an NBA title.

For the time being, Kevin Durant serves as a solid third talent to maximize the team’s championship window.