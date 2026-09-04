Kevin Durant Talks WNBA and Growth of Women’s Sports

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has leveraged opportunities to build his own businesses and brand. Notably, the 16-time All-Star co-founded Boardroom, a sports, entertainment, and media network that features digital articles, newsletters, and exclusive interviews from notable figures.

During a seminar hosted by O.U.R. Mothers, Durant told Houston Rockets OnSI about his intention to continue covering women’s basketball. He also expressed excitement about the return of the WNBA’s Houston Comets.

“Of course. I feel like we’ve always been aligned with women’s sports, especially the WNBA. All leagues. We will continue to do so. Next season, it should be incredible bringing the Comets back.”

During the WNBA’s inaugural season, the Comets won four consecutive championships. Despite holding the record for most titles, the franchise disbanded in 2008. Starting in 2027, the revived team will be playing its home games at the Toyota Center.

Durant also commented on how women’s basketball is growing outside of the WNBA.

“We see what's happening with Unrivaled, giving those ladies another opportunity to play ball and make money outside of the WNBA. Women’s sports is growing in general, and the competition level and talent are growing every single day.”

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) as he drives to the basket during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston’s Franchise Star

Although the 37-year-old Durant is involved in various projects outside of his NBA career, he is still considered to be one of the top players in the league. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games last season, earning him an All-NBA Second Team selection.

One memorable moment during his first year with the Rockets was becoming the oldest player to score 2,000 total points in a single season. He also surpassed Michael Jordan for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

In addition to Durant’s stellar offensive production, two-time All-Star Alperen Sengun and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Amen Thompson are anticipated to continue making big strides in development throughout the upcoming season. If all the ingredients mix well, Houston’s championship window could be wide open.

The Rockets will be seeking their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2018. Based on last year’s standings, the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to be Houston’s top challenges in the conference.

Putting the Rockets’ title endeavors aside, Durant has shown that he embraces the Houston community. The two-time NBA champion can be expected to continue showing his support for the Comets throughout the team's debut season.