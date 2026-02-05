Could the Rockets be Talking to the Bulls About Ayo Dosunmu?

The 2026 NBA trade deadline is shaping up to be a rather inactive one for the Houston Rockets. There's a little less than a day left before the deadline passes, as of this writing.

Houston still needs an initiating on-ball guard to fill the Fred VanVleet void.

The Rockets were linked to two guards heading into the week of the trade deadline: Jose Alvarado and Coby White.

Alvarado reportedly hopes to remain with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Which seems to be true, as he hasn't been dealt yet, nor have we heard about the Pelicans shopping him at all.

At least not yet.

And the Chicago Bulls sent White to the Charlotte Hornets, in exchange for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and three second-round draft picks.

Mike Conley was also included in the deal.

Houston's trade dreams aren't entirely over. In fact, they aren't even done talking with the Bulls.

At least according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"Still working the phones with a lot of focus with New Orleans and Houston, according to a source."

Could this mean Houston is in talks to acquire Ayo Dosunmu?

Dosunmu was floated as a trade possibility for the Rockets earlier in the season and he's also on an expiring deal, much like White.

He also makes $7.52 million, which is certainly within reason from a salary cap standpoint.

Granted, Collin Sexton could also be a possibility, technically. But he holds a $18.98 million price tag.

Which would make it more difficult to acquire him.

He's also not the type of player we've heard Houston is interested in, as they've reportedly been looking around for lower cost, lower-profile players.

That the Rockets are engaged in talks with the Bulls presents a bit of a contradiction, from a reporting standpoint.

Well-renowned NBA insider and reporter Jake Fischer reported that Houston isn't engaged in talks with any front office across the league ahead of the deadline.

Fischer explained.

"I have not heard the #Rockets are actively involved in anything right now, not Coby White, not Ayo Dosunmu, not anything else. I think that the Rockets are definitely standing pat, at this juncture."

The good thing is that it'll all be sorted out rather quickly, as the Rockets don't have much time left, if they want to make a trade.

The buyout market, however, is an entirely different story.