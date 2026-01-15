Former Rockets Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Austin Rivers to Coach Rising Stars

The 2025-26 Houston Rockets have had a roller-coaster of a season. One day, they're ranked second in the Western Conference.

Another, they're in the tier of teams vying for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Currently, they find themselves in the latter predicament.

Regardless of whether they falter or slide, they will likely have two All-Stars in next month's All-Star game.

Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant.

Both rank in the top ten of vote-getters in the Western Conference.

This year's game is taking on a different format, as the league tries to find ways to add intrigue and excitement for fans.

This year, the format has shifted to a USA vs World round-robin tournament. Two American teams will face off against an international team for 12 minute matches.

The top two will advance to the championship.

Kudos to commissioner Adam Silver for the attempt to be innovative.

Something has to change.

Fans have tuned out the game altogether.

The weekend festivities have become more exciting.

The Sprite Slam Dunk Contest has become more competitive.

As has the 3-Point Shootout.

This year, the Rising Stars Game will be coached by a litany of former Rockets players, as Tracy McGrady, Carmelo Anthony and Austin Rivers will all be coaching their own team, alongside Vince Carter.

The four teams are called Team Melo, Team T-Mac, Team Vince and Team Austin.

Rivers will be coaching the G-League players.

The player pool reveal will take place on Monday, January 26th and the Rising Stars Draft will be held on the following day, Tuesday, January 27th.

McGrady advised the masses to tune in to the draft show.

"Tune in. Tune in.

You don't want to miss the show."

McGrady reiterated once more.

"Tune in January 27th, because we're gonna draft our teams. I'm pretty sure I'm gonna end up with the number one pick. It just always works out that way."

The Hall of Famer shared his philosophy on how he intends to build his team.

"I don't care how many points you have. I don't care how many All-Star games you have. It doesn't matter.

I'm drafting based on character and how they approach the game. I'm drafting on how they approach the game."

The Rockets legend noted that Rivers' team comprised of G-League standouts could be hungry and motivated.

"I am afraid of his team. G-League guys are trying to be permanent players in the NBA."

The game Rising Stars Game will kick off on February 13th at 9 PM Eastern time.

NBC will be broadcasting and Peacock will be streaming.

This year's All-Star weekend will be held in Los Angeles.